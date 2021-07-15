Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Part 8: JoJolion Manga Ends in August

Manga's 8th part debuted in May 2011

Hirohiko Araki announced on Twitter on Thursday that his JoJolion ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 8 ) manga will end in this year's September issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine, which will ship on August 19.

The manga debuted in Ultra Jump in May 2011. The manga's 26th compiled book volume shipped on May 19.

Araki debuted the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. The manga transferred to Ultra Jump in 2005. The manga currently consists of eight parts, each of which follow a character whose name can be shortened to JoJo. The first part is also known as Phantom Blood, and the eighth part is titled JoJolion . The various parts feature recurring characters and connected storylines.

Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Stone Ocean manga is getting an anime adaptation. The manga is the sixth part of Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, and it continues the story from the previous entries.

David Production has produced television anime series for the first five parts of the manga. The anime of the first two arcs, Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency , aired as a 26-episode series in 2012-2013. The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders anime aired for 24 episodes in 2014, and the second half, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders Battle in Egypt Arc , aired for 24 episodes in 2015. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable aired for 39 episodes in 2016. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind aired for 39 episodes in 2018-2019.

Crunchyroll has streamed all of the anime as they aired. Viz Media is releasing the anime in North America, and has released up through JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind .