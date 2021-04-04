JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean Manga Gets Anime Starring Ai Fairouz

Livestream event announced new series on Sunday

The "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure the Animation Special Event ~JOESTAR Inherited Soul ~" livestream event on Sunday revealed that Hirohiko Araki 's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Stone Ocean manga is getting an anime adaptation. The anime will star Ai Fairouz as Jolyne.

The manga is the sixth part of Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, and it continues the story from the previous entries. The manga takes place in 2011, after Golden Wind , and centers on Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Stardust Crusaders protagonist Jotaro Kujo. After Jolyne is framed for murder and sent to prison, she must face off against a former follower of Dio.

The Stone Ocean arc of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga ran from 1999 to 2003, and has 17 volumes, consisting of volumes 64 through 80 of the overall manga.

David Production has produced television anime series for all of the previous parts of the manga. The anime of the first two arcs, Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency , aired as a 26-episode series in 2012-2013. The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders anime aired for 24 episodes in 2014, and the second half, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders Battle in Egypt Arc , aired for 24 episodes in 2015. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable aired for 39 episodes in 2016. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind aired for 39 episodes in 2018-2019.

Crunchyroll has streamed all of the anime as they aired. Viz Media is releasing the anime in North America, and has released up through JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind .

The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable arc also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in August 2017. Viz Media has also licensed the film for home video.

Viz Media is also releasing the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga in English.

Araki's spinoff manga Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ) has also inspired several OVAs and a live-action mini series. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide on February 18. The live-action mini-series aired in Japan in December.