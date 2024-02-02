News
Viz Media Licenses Trillion Game, Otaku Vampire's Love Bite, Spider-Man: Octo Girl, X-Men, More Manga for Fall 2024
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Nue's Exorcist, Kill Blue, Tokyo Demon Bride Story for digital release in summer
Viz Media announced its new fall 2024 print works on Friday, including:Title: Kaiju No. 8: Exclusive on the Third Division light novel
Authors: Naoya Matsumoto, Keiji Andō
Summary: Get an exclusive sneak peek into the lives of kaiju-fighting heroes Kafka, Reno, Kikoru, and Hoshina, in a new light novel!
Title: Otaku Vampire's Love Bite (Oshi ni Amagami) manga
Author: Julietta Suzuki
Summary: Modern vampire Hina sets out from Romania to live out her otaku dreams in Japan! Her new neighbor, Kyuta, looks just like her anime crush. Can she convince him to be friends?
Title: Trillion Game
Authors: Riichirō Inagaki, Ryōichi Ikegami
Summary: Haru and Gaku become the first Japanese people in the 21st century to enter the billionaire's club! Gaku reflects on when he first met Haru, and their unorthodox path to success.
Title: Koyoharu Gotouge Before Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Author: Koyoharu Gotouge
Summary: A collection of short stories from the early days of Koyoharu Gotouge, creator of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba! Includes early drafts of familiar characters like Muzan and Tamayo!
Title: Red River (3-in-1 Edition)
Author: Chie Shinohara
Summary: Yuri's perfect life is about to change. One night, hands appear out of a street puddle and transport her to the ancient Middle East for an unexpected adventure!
Title: Uncanny: The Origins of Fear
Author: Junji Ito
Summary: For the first time since his debut 35 years ago, Junji Ito reveals the origins of his horror stories. With behind-the-scenes tales from the master himself, this prose memoir.
Title: After God
Author: Sumi Eno
Summary: How do you kill a god? Thirty years after gods invaded Japan and reduced it to rubble and ash, Tokinaga and Waka are determined to find the answer.
Title: The Complete Pokémon Pocket Guide Box Set
Summary: Pikachu! Snorlax! Charizard! A slip-cased, two-volume set with stats on 898 Pokémon.
Title: Colette Decides to Die (Colette wa Shinu Koto ni Shita)
Author: Alto Yukimura
Summary: Overworked apothecary Colette jumps into a well. Instead of dying, she finds a new lease on life by caring for patients in the Underworld, and romance with the Lord of the Dead himself, Hades!
Title: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Shining Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak
Authors: Kohei Kadono (story), Tasuku Karasuma (art)
Summary: Reunite with the casts of Stardust Crusaders and Diamond is Unbreakable 10 years after Dio's death in this spin-off manga.
Title: Rainbows After Storms
Author: Ruka Kobachi
Summary: Nanoha and Chidori are best friends who attend the same all-girls high school—and also share a heart-pounding secret: they're lovers. Follow their stormy relationship in Rainbows After Storms.
Title: Spider-Man: Octo-Girl
Authors: Hideyuki Furuhashi (story), Betten Court (art)
Summary: A Spider-Man manga from the creators of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes! Doctor Octopus faces a challenge – life as a schoolgirl in Japan!
Title: X-Men
Author: Hiroshi Higuchi
Summary: The English edition manga adaptation of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series is newly remastered, and presented in a deluxe edition for the first time!
Title: Last Quarter
Author: Ai Yazawa
Summary: Translated into English for the very first time, from the creator of NANA, comes a touching supernatural love story.
Title: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga—Anthology
Authors: Various authors with covers by Yana Toboso
Summary: Traverse Twisted Wonderland in a new anthology series! Featuring short tales by different manga creators, and covers by Yana Toboso, Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga—Anthology releases Fall 2024.
Title: Eiichiro Oda Before One Piece
Authors: Eiichiro Oda
Summary: Set sail with a collection of early work by the creator of the international mega-hit One Piece! Featuring Romance Dawn–the one-shot that would become One Piece,
Title: JoJo A-Go!Go!
Author: Hirohiko Araki
Summary: Explore the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in a new art book! With illustrations spanning Phantom Blood to Stone Ocean, this long-awaited hardcover is a must for any JoJo's fan.
Title: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Official Art Book
Summary: Discover the world of Night Raven College! This deluxe book features character art, sketches, and notes from the original concept inspired by Disney Villains.
Title: Vampire Knight Complete Box Set
Author: Matsuri Hino
Summary: A new collectors set of the iconic manga series, Vampire Knight, is coming Fall 2024! Vampire Knight Complete Box Set, by Matsuri Hino, includes all 19 volumes, a Day Class planner, and an exclusive art book.
Title: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Complete Box Set
Author: Akira Himekawa
Summary: The manga adaptation of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess video game is coming to box set! Containing all 11 volumes and a collectible, double-sided poster.
Title: Kiki's Delivery Service Film Comic
Authors: Hayao Miyazaki, Eiko Kadono (original author)
Summary: Revisit Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki's classic film, Kiki's Delivery Service, through film comics. Collected for the first time into one deluxe hardcover edition.
Title: Studio Ghibli: Architecture in Animation
Summary: Explore the dazzling animated worlds of Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Howl's Moving Castle, and more! Featuring interviews with acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki, and behind-the-scenes info
Viz is also releasing the webtoon I'm the Grim Reaper by Graveweaver.
Viz announced the following digital exclusives for summer 2024:Title: Nue's Exorcist
Author: Kōta Kawae
Summary: Gakuro runs into Nue, a quirky pop-culture loving spirit who asks him to defeat the spirits roaming about inside a school. Thus begins a spirit-exorcist adventure!
Title: Kill Blue
Author: Tadatoshi Fujimaki
Summary: Legendary hitman Juzo is bitten by a mysterious insect and becomes a teenager again. Can he handle middle school life?
Title: Tokyo Demon Bride Story
Author: Tadaichi Nakama
Summary: An innocent promise of marriage made between kids comes back in the form of a demon named Manaka knocking at the door.