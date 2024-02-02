Viz Media Licenses Trillion Game, Otaku Vampire's Love Bite, Spider-Man: Octo Girl, X-Men, More Manga for Fall 2024

Viz Media announced its new fall 2024 print works on Friday, including:

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

Kaiju No. 8 : Exclusive on the Third Division

Title:light novelAuthors:Summary: Get an exclusive sneak peek into the lives of kaiju-fighting heroes Kafka, Reno, Kikoru, and Hoshina, in a new light novel!

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

Otaku Vampire's Love Bite

Title:) mangaAuthor:Summary: Modern vampire Hina sets out from Romania to live out her otaku dreams in Japan! Her new neighbor, Kyuta, looks just like her anime crush. Can she convince him to be friends?

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

Title:Authors:Summary: Haru and Gaku become the first Japanese people in the 21st century to enter the billionaire's club! Gaku reflects on when he first met Haru, and their unorthodox path to success.

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

Koyoharu Gotouge

Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Title:Author:Summary: A collection of short stories from the early days of, creator of! Includes early drafts of familiar characters like Muzan and Tamayo!

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

Title:(3-in-1 Edition)Author:Summary: Yuri's perfect life is about to change. One night, hands appear out of a street puddle and transport her to the ancient Middle East for an unexpected adventure!

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

Uncanny: The Origins of Fear

Junji Ito

Title:Author:Summary: For the first time since his debut 35 years ago,reveals the origins of his horror stories. With behind-the-scenes tales from the master himself, this prose memoir.

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

Title:Author:Summary: How do you kill a god? Thirty years after gods invaded Japan and reduced it to rubble and ash, Tokinaga and Waka are determined to find the answer.

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

The Complete Pokémon Pocket Guide Box Set

Pokémon

Title:Summary: Pikachu! Snorlax! Charizard! A slip-cased, two-volume set with stats on 898

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

Colette Decides to Die

Colette wa Shinu Koto ni Shita

Title:Author:Summary: Overworked apothecary Colette jumps into a well. Instead of dying, she finds a new lease on life by caring for patients in the Underworld, and romance with the Lord of the Dead himself, Hades!

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Shining Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak

Title:Authors: Kohei Kadono (story),(art)Summary: Reunite with the casts of Stardust Crusaders and Diamond is Unbreakable 10 years after Dio's death in this spin-off manga.

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

Rainbows After Storms

Title:Author:Summary: Nanoha and Chidori are best friends who attend the same all-girls high school—and also share a heart-pounding secret: they're lovers. Follow their stormy relationship in Rainbows After Storms.

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

Spider-Man : Octo-Girl

Title:Authors:(story),(art)Summary: Afrom the creators of! Doctor Octopus faces a challenge – life as a schoolgirl in Japan!

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

X-Men

Title:Author:Summary: The English edition manga adaptation of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series is newly remastered, and presented in a deluxe edition for the first time!

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

Title:Author:Summary: Translated into English for the very first time, from the creator of NANA, comes a touching supernatural love story.

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

Yana Toboso

Disney Twisted-Wonderland

Title:Authors: Various authors with covers bySummary: Traverse Twisted Wonderland in a new anthology series! Featuring short tales by different manga creators, and covers by: The Manga—Anthology releases Fall 2024.

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

Eiichiro Oda

One Piece

One Piece

Title:Authors:Summary: Set sail with a collection of early work by the creator of the international mega-hit! Featuring Romance Dawn–the one-shot that would become

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

JoJo A-Go!Go!

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Title:Author:Summary: Explore the world ofin a new art book! With illustrations spanning Phantom Blood to Stone Ocean, this long-awaited hardcover is a must for any JoJo's fan.

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

Disney Twisted-Wonderland : The Official Art Book

Title:Summary: Discover the world of Night Raven College! This deluxe book features character art, sketches, and notes from the original concept inspired by Disney Villains.

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

Vampire Knight

Vampire Knight

Matsuri Hino

Title:Complete Box SetAuthor:Summary: A new collectors set of the iconic manga series,, is coming Fall 2024!Complete Box Set, by, includes all 19 volumes, a Day Class planner, and an exclusive art book.

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

Title:Complete Box SetAuthor:Summary: The manga adaptation ofvideo game is coming to box set! Containing all 11 volumes and a collectible, double-sided poster.

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

Kiki's Delivery Service Film Comic

Hayao Miyazaki

Kiki's Delivery Service

Title:Authors:(original author)Summary: Revisitand's classic film,, through film comics. Collected for the first time into one deluxe hardcover edition.

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

Studio Ghibli : Architecture in Animation

Hayao Miyazaki

Title:Summary: Explore the dazzling animated worlds of, and more! Featuring interviews with acclaimed director, and behind-the-scenes info

Viz is also releasing the webtoon I'm the Grim Reaper by Graveweaver.

Viz announced the following digital exclusives for summer 2024:

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

Title:Author:Summary: Gakuro runs into Nue, a quirky pop-culture loving spirit who asks him to defeat the spirits roaming about inside a school. Thus begins a spirit-exorcist adventure!

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

Title:Author:Summary: Legendary hitman Juzo is bitten by a mysterious insect and becomes a teenager again. Can he handle middle school life?

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account

Title:Author:Summary: An innocent promise of marriage made between kids comes back in the form of a demon named Manaka knocking at the door.