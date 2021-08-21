Tasuku Karasuma's No Guns Life Manga Ends on September 18

Hard-boiled noir manga launched in 2014, inspired 2019 TV anime

The September issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Tasuku Karasuma 's No Guns Life manga will end in the magazine's next issue on September 18.

Karasuma previously announced in April that the manga will end in its 13th volume.

Viz Media licensed the manga and shipped the 10th volume on May 18. The company describes the story:

With no memory of his previous life—or who replaced his head with a giant gun—Juzo Inui now scratches out a living in the dark streets of the city as a Resolver.

Karasuma launched the manga in August 2014 after first publishing the story as a one-shot manga. Shueisha released the 12th compiled book volume on April 19.

The manga inspired a television anime, the first half of which premiered in October 2019. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The show's second half was initially scheduled to premiere in April 2020, but was delayed due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime was rescheduled to July 2020 and then premiered on TBS in July 2020. The show had 24 episodes.

Karusuma has also drawn manga adaptations of Reideen and Eiichi Ikegami 's Shangri-La novel. Karasuma will draw the upcoming new spinoff of Hirohiko Araki 's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga.