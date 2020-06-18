No Guns Life TV Anime's 2nd Half Premieres on July 9 After COVID-19 Delay

The official website for the television anime of Tasuku Karasuma 's No Guns Life manga announced on Friday that the show's second half will premiere on TBS on July 9. It will also debut on AT-X , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV on July 10, and then on BS11 on July 12. It will begin streaming on Fuji TV on Demand on July 9.

The anime was previously scheduled to premiere in April, but was delayed due to the effects of the spread of the new coroanvirus disease (COVID-19). The anime was then rescheduled for July.

The anime's first half premiered last October. Funimation streamed the series as it airs in Japan. The show will have 24 episodes.

Naoyuki Itou ( Overlord all three seasons, Kanon , Kimi no Koe o Todoketai ) is directing the anime at Madhouse ( Boogiepop and Others , Overlord ). Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord all three seasons, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic ) is overseeing the series scripts and Masanori Shino ( Black Lagoon , Digimon Adventure tri. films, Gungrave ) is designing the characters. Kenji Kawai ( Patlabor , Ghost in the Shell , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is composing the anime's music.