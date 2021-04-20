Tasuku Karasuma's No Guns Life Manga Ends in 13th Volume

Tasuku Karasuma announced on Twitter on Monday that his No Guns Life manga will end in its 13th volume.

Viz Media licensed the manga and shipped the ninth volume on March 16. The company describes the story:

With no memory of his previous life—or who replaced his head with a giant gun—Juzo Inui now scratches out a living in the dark streets of the city as a Resolver.

Karasuma launched the manga in August 2014 after first publishing the story as a one-shot manga. Shueisha released the 12th compiled book volume on Monday . Viz Media will ship the 10th volume in English on May 18.

The manga inspired a television anime, the first half of which premiered in October 2019. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The show's second half was initially scheduled to premiere in April 2020, but was delayed due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime was rescheduled to July 2020 and then premiered on TBS on July 9. The show had 24 episodes.

Naoyuki Itou ( Overlord all three seasons, Kanon , Kimi no Koe o Todoketai ) directed the anime at Madhouse ( Boogiepop and Others , Overlord ). Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord all three seasons, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic ) oversaw the series scripts and Masanori Shino ( Black Lagoon , Digimon Adventure tri. films, Gungrave ) designed the characters. Kenji Kawai ( Patlabor , Ghost in the Shell , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) composed the anime's music.

Karusuma has also drawn manga adaptations of Reideen and Eiichi Ikegami 's Shangri-La novel.