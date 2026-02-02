Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series Positively Yours Ranks at #1 on Rakuten Viki in 116 Countries

Image via Channel A's X/Twitter account © Channel A

According to Rakuten Viki , the Positively Yours live-action series ranked No. 1 in weekly viewership during its first broadcast week across North America, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The series also entered the Top 5 in markets including the Middle East and India, underscoring its broad international appeal.

Premiering on January 17, the series also achieved No. 1 viewership in 116 countries, including the United States, Brazil, France, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, and the Philippines, based on total viewers. In Japan, local streaming service U-NEXT reported that Positively Yours has held the No. 1 spot on its Korean drama ranking for two consecutive weeks as of January 28, driven by strong word-of-mouth momentum.

Adapted from the popular web novel and webtoon of the same name, Positively Yours is a romantic comedy that begins with a one-night stand and an unexpected pregnancy. The show follows two individuals who are commitment-averse, whose lives are turned upside down by an impulsive encounter.

While the web novel and webtoon follow a seemingly perfect high school teacher who, after a one-night stand with the school's chairman, discovers she is pregnant, the live-action version tells a different story. In the live-action show's story, Doo-joon Kang is a perfect conglomerate heir who vows never to marry after taking over family responsibilities following his brother's death. His life takes a sharp turn when he crosses paths with Hee-won Jang, a career woman who scores 100 in the workplace but 0 in love.

The series is available on Rakuten Viki.

Fans can read the English version of the original web novel on Wattpad. The official English translation of the webtoon is available on Tapas.

Source: Sports Seoul (Hyun-deok Kim)