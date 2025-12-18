Channel A Confirms January 17 Debut for Live-Action Webtoon-Based Series Positively Yours

Poster also revealed for romantic comedy that begins with 1-night stand, unexpected pregnancy

Image via Channel A's X/Twitter Account © Channel A

Korean cable network Channel A unveiled on December 15 the main poster for its upcoming live-action series Positively Yours, spotlighting the provocative chemistry between leads Jin-hyuk Choi and Yeon-seo Oh.

Positively Yours is scheduled to premiere on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Adapted from the popular webnovel/webtoon of the same name, the series is a romantic comedy that begins with a one-night stand and an unexpected pregnancy. The show follows two individuals who are commitment-averse, whose lives are turned upside down by an impulsive encounter.

While the web novel and webtoon follow a seemingly perfect high school teacher who, after a one-night stand with the school's chairman, discovers she is pregnant, the live-action version tells a different story.

Choi will play Doo-joon Kang, a perfect conglomerate heir who vows never to marry after taking over family responsibilities following his brother's death. His life takes a sharp turn when he crosses paths with Hee-won Jang.

Oh plays Hee-won Jang, a career woman who scores 100 in the workplace but 0 in love. Scarred by her parents' divorce and her mother's harsh words, Hee-won chose singlehood — until one night changed everything.

Fans can read the English version of the original web novel on Wattpad. The official English translation of the webtoon is available on Tapas.

Source: Channel A's X/Twitter account