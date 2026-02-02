Immortal Hounds' Ryō Yasohachi Launches New Manga on Monday

New manga is titled Satō Eiko (32) wa Hero ni Nareta no ka

The official X/Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Harta magazine revealed on Sunday that Ryō Yasohachi launched a new manga titled Satō Eiko (32) wa Hero ni Nareta no ka (Was Eiko Satō (32) Able to Become a Hero?) in the magazine's Harta Alternative online magazine on Monday.

The manga centers on Eiko Satō, a 32-year-old woman whose first love was killed by monsters who came from another world. Now, Eiko puts her life on the line for revenge.

Yasohachi launched the Immortal Hounds ( Shinazu no Ryōken ) manga in the sixth issue of Harta in 2013, and ended it in November 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Vertical (and later Kodansha USA Publishing ) licensed the manga and released the seventh volume in April 2024. Yasohachi also launched the Shinazu no Ryōsen ( Immortal Ridge ) side story in May 2018, and the third and final volume shipped in October 2019.

Yasohachi launched the "Mujina wa Akago ni Kanawanai" one-shot manga in Kadokawa 's Aokishi magazine in June 2021. The manga had a second chapter and began serialization in August 2021. The manga changed its title to Onore Ningen-domo in the fourth issue of Aokishi in October 2021. Kadokawa released the manga's second and final volume in July 2024.

Source: Harta 's X/Twitter account

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.