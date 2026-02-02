Reincarnated as an Eight-Year-Old Apostle of the Gods Manga Ends

Series debuted in April 2020

Image via Amazon Japan © Ataru Akinashi, Ezogingitune, Mo

Manga UP! published the final chapter of Ataru Akinashi 's manga adaptation of Ezogingitune 's Reincarnated as an Eight-Year-Old Apostle of the Gods light novel on Sunday.

Manga UP! Global publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Adelphus, the most powerful sage, was defeated by the Calamity Beast, an enemy of mankind, and was taken to heaven. However, he learns that the beast of evil will return in time, and was reborn as an 8-year-old boy named Will. The tale of the peerless Warriors begins now!

Ezogingitune launched the manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga UP! platform in April 2020. Square Enix shipped the 13th compiled book volume on July 7.

Akinashi launched the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō platform in May 2019. SB Creative shipped the fourth novel with illustrations by Mo in February 2021.