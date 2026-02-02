Crunchyroll Increases Subscription Prices for All Tiers

Price increases to US$9.99 for Fan, US$13.99 for Mega Fan, US$17.99 for Ultimate Fan

announced on Monday that it has increased the prices for all of its subscription tiers in the U.S. The company increased the Fan Tier price from US$7.99 to US$9.99, the Mega Fan Tier price from US$11.99 to US$13.99 per month and the Ultimate Fan Tier from US$15.99 to US$17.99 per month. The price changes will be reflected for existing paid subscriptions in the U.S. on the next billing date after March 4.

The Fan Tier now allows users to download content for offline viewing on one device.

For a limited time, users can upgrade to the Fan Annual Plan at US$66.99 for one year.

The company previously increased the Mega Fan Tier price from US$9.99 to US$11.99 per month and the Ultimate Fan Tier from US$14.99 to US$15.99 per month in 2024. The Fan Tier price last rose from US$6.95 to US$7.99 per month in 2019.

The Fan Tier has no advertisements, and all new simulcast episodes will be available to users as they premiere. The Mega Fan Tier includes all features from the Fan Tier. In addition, this tier enables offline viewing and access to four streams at once. Members also get a 10% discount off select products and free shipping for orders over US$50 on the Crunchyroll Store. The Ultimate Fan Tier includes everything from the Fan Tier. It also features offline viewing and access to six streams at once. Members can get a 15% discount off select products and free shipping on the Crunchyroll Store. In addition, members receive an annual Ultimate Fan member swag bag and access to exclusive member-only merchandise.

Crunchyroll halted halting free ad-supported streaming on its service on December 31.

Crunchyroll is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex . Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex 's Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) parent are both in turn subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group .

Sony 's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9, 2021, after the company first announced the acquisition in December 2020. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing. Funimation 's home video releases are now listed under Crunchyroll .

