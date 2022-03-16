Funimation's Anime Titles Now Listed Under Crunchyroll for Home Video in June

Crunchyroll confirmed on Tuesday that the home video releases for the Back Arrow , BEM: BECOME HUMAN , Hetalia World Stars , Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan , and One Piece anime will be under its label. Funimation held the licenses for these series, and also handled previous One Piece home video releases. Funimation 's Twitter account made the announcement on its Twitter account as well.

Crunchyroll also announced on Tuesday that it has added Dragon Ball Z with the English dub , and Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball GT with both the English subtitles and the English dub . These were only previously available on Funimation .

The Back Arrow Part 1 Blu-ray Disc will be available on June 28. BEM: BECOME HUMAN will be available on June 7. Hetali: World Stars will be available on June 14. Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan will be available on June 28. One Piece Season 11 Voyage 8 will be available on June 7.

Funimation and Crunchyroll announced on March 1 that that Funimation and Wakanim 's anime library and simulcast content have moved to Crunchyroll . Sony 's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9 last year. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing.

Crunchyroll and Funimation first announced the acquisition in December 2020 with a purchase price of US$1.175 billion. The technology website The Information reported in August 2020 that AT&T offered Crunchyroll to Sony for US$1.5 billion and that Sony reportedly "balked at" the price, which effectively valued the streaming service at US$500 per subscriber. Entertainment news source Variety reported that AT&T was shopping the company to multiple potential buyers aside from Sony Pictures Entertainment at that time. Nikkei Asia later reported that October that Sony was in final negotiations for the Crunchyroll acquisition. At that time, the newspaper reported that Sony "could end up spending more than 100 billion yen ($957 million)."