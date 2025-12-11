News
Capcom Unveils Mega Man: Dual Override Game for 2027 Release
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game ships for PS4, PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam
CAPCOM unveiled a new game in its Mega Man game series titled Mega Man: Dual Override during the Game Awards event on Thursday. The game will debut in 2027 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
CAPCOM recently announced Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, a collection of seven Mega Man Star Force (Ryūsei no Rockman, or Rockman of the Shooting Star) games. The collection launches in 2026 for Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2026.