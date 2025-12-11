Capcom Unveils Mega Man: Dual Override Game for 2027 Release

CAPCOM unveiled a new game in its Mega Man game series titled Mega Man: Dual Override during the Game Awards event on Thursday. The game will debut in 2027 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

CAPCOM recently announced Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection , a collection of seven Mega Man Star Force ( Ryūsei no Rockman , or Rockman of the Shooting Star ) games. The collection launches in 2026 for Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2026.