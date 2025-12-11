Bandai Namco Reveals Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve Game

Bandai Namco Entertainment unveiled Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve , the newest game in its Ace Combat modern air combat games, during the Game Awards on Thursday. The game will ship in 2026 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

PlayStation

PlayStation

Steam

released thegame in January 2019 for4 (withVR support) and Xbox One, and in February 2019 for PC via. The game was originally slated for 2017, but was delayed to 2018 before the latest delay to 2019. The game is also available to play on the Xbox Series X|S.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition launched digitally exclusively for the Switch in July 2024.

Namco released the first Ace Combat game in 1992.

Bandai Namco Entertainment producer Kazutoki Kono stated in 2021 that the next Ace Combat entry was in development.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.