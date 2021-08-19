Ace Combat Producer Kazutoki Kono: New Game Is in Development

Bandai Namco Entertainment producer Kazutoki Kono announced during a 25th anniversary live stream program for the Ace Combat game franchise on Wednesday that the next Ace Combat entry is in development. Kono also confirmed the announcement in his official Twitter account.

The Ace Combat series are loosely realistic flight shooting games that feature mostly real-world aircraft in a fictional setting officially named "Strangereal." Evoking the modern world and contemporary political entities, the setting pits superpowers in large-scale political struggles, with players taking on the role of fighter pilots in the world's frequent conflicts.

Namco released the first Ace Combat game in 1992. The last numbered title, Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation , shipped for the Xbox 360 in 2007. Bandai Namco Games released Ace Combat Infinity as the first free-to-play Ace Combat game for the PlayStation 3 in May 2014. The most recent game in the series, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown , shipped in January 2019 for PlayStation 4 (with PlayStation VR support) and Xbox One, and in February 2019 for PC.

Source: Ace Combat 25th anniversary live stream (announcement at 23:32), Kazutoki Kono's Twitter account via Hachima Kikō



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.