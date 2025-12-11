Uma Musume Pretty Derby Wins Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2025

Mario Kart World , Fatal Fury: CotW , FFT: The Ivalice Chronicles , Donkey Kong Bananza also win awards

Cygames ' Uma Musume Pretty Derby game won Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2025 event on Thursday.

Other Japanese games or games based on Japanese franchises that won awards include:

Best Sports/Racing Game: Mario Kart World

Best Fighting Game: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Best Sim/Strategy Game: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles

Best Family Game: Donkey Kong Bananza

Last year, Team Asobi and Sony Interactive Entertainment 's Astro Bot won Game of the Year, Best Family Game, Best Game Direction, and Best Action/Adventure. Tekken 8 won Best Fighting Game. Metaphor: ReFantazio won Best Art Direction, Best RPG, and Best Narrative. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth won Best Score and Music.

Source: The Game Awards 2025 livestream