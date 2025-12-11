News
Uma Musume Pretty Derby Wins Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2025

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario Kart World, Fatal Fury: CotW, FFT: The Ivalice Chronicles, Donkey Kong Bananza also win awards
© Cygames, Inc.

Cygames' Uma Musume Pretty Derby game won Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2025 event on Thursday.

Other Japanese games or games based on Japanese franchises that won awards include:

  • Best Sports/Racing Game: Mario Kart World
  • Best Fighting Game: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
  • Best Sim/Strategy Game: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles
  • Best Family Game: Donkey Kong Bananza

Last year, Team Asobi and Sony Interactive Entertainment's Astro Bot won Game of the Year, Best Family Game, Best Game Direction, and Best Action/Adventure. Tekken 8 won Best Fighting Game. Metaphor: ReFantazio won Best Art Direction, Best RPG, and Best Narrative. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth won Best Score and Music.

Source: The Game Awards 2025 livestream

