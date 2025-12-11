News
Uma Musume Pretty Derby Wins Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2025
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario Kart World, Fatal Fury: CotW, FFT: The Ivalice Chronicles, Donkey Kong Bananza also win awards
Cygames' Uma Musume Pretty Derby game won Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2025 event on Thursday.
Other Japanese games or games based on Japanese franchises that won awards include:
- Best Sports/Racing Game: Mario Kart World
- Best Fighting Game: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Best Sim/Strategy Game: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles
- Best Family Game: Donkey Kong Bananza
Last year, Team Asobi and Sony Interactive Entertainment's Astro Bot won Game of the Year, Best Family Game, Best Game Direction, and Best Action/Adventure. Tekken 8 won Best Fighting Game. Metaphor: ReFantazio won Best Art Direction, Best RPG, and Best Narrative. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth won Best Score and Music.
