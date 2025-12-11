News
Tokyo-Based Developer Shapefarm Unveils Orbitals Game
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
2 player co-op game debuts on Switch 2 in 2026
Tokyo-based developer Shapefarm unveiled the new game Orbitals during the Game Awards event on Thursday. The game is a two player cooperative game that will launch for the Switch 2 in 2026.
In the retro anime-inspired game, players are able to take on the role of Maki and Omura, who face off against threats to protect their homeworld from a supernatural space storm.
Source: Shaprefarm's YouTube channel