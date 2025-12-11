News
Pragmata Game's Trailer Reveals April 24 Release, Switch 2 Version
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
CAPCOM unveiled a new trailer for its Pragmata game during the Game Awards on Thursday. The trailer reveals the game's April 24 release date, and also reveals that the game will get a Switch 2 release
English trailer:
Japanese trailer:
A demo for the game is available now on PC via Steam, with the demo coming soon to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2.
CAPCOM delayed the game's release in June earlier this year. Pragmata is "set in a dystopian near-future on Earth's Moon." CAPCOM added the game will make "full use of new next-gen tech, such as ray-tracing, to create a breathtaking and immersive sci-fi setting like never before."
The game was first announced in 2020 and was originally slated for release in 2022, before delays.
Sources: Pragmata's YouTube channel, Japanese YouTube channel