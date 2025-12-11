News
Former Capcom Producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi's Studio Unveils Stupid Never Dies Action Game
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Osaka-based studio GPTrack50 releases game on PS5, PC in 2026
Osaka-based game development studio GPTrack50 unveiled a new game titled Stupid Never Dies during the Game Awards on Thursday. The game will release on PlayStation 5 and PC in 2026.
Former CAPCOM producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi established GP Track 50. Kobayashi produced such titles as the first six Resident Evil games, Dino Crisis, Devil May Cry and Devil May Cry 4, and the Sengoku Basara series at CAPCOM.