Resident Evil Requiem Game's Trailer Reveals LEon Kennedy as 2nd Protagonist
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
CAPCOM unveiled a new trailer for its Resident Evil requiem (Biohazard requiem) game during the Game Awards on Thursday. The trailer reveals iconic series character Leon Kennedy as a second playable character for the game. While the series' first playable character Grace Ashcroft's playable segments will focus on a survival horror experience, Leon's segments will have more action-focused mechanics and tone, reminiscent of the action in Resident Evil 4, when Leon was also the protagonist.
Resident Evil requiem will launch on February 27, 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
CAPCOM describes the game:
Requiem for the dead. Nightmare for the living.
Resident Evil Requiem is the ninth title in the mainline Resident Evil series.
Prepare to escape death in a heart-stopping experience that will chill you to your core.
A new era of survival horror begins in 2026. Technological advancements combined with the development team's depth of experience combine in a story with rich characters and gameplay that's more immersive than ever before.
The protagonist is Grace Ashcroft.
The game was first announced last June, noting that the game would mark a tonal shift for the franchise.
Resident Evil 7: biohazard and Resident Evil Village, the seventh and eighth games in the series, respectively, will get releases for Switch 2 on the same day. There will be a Resident Evil Generation Pack for Switch 2 that includes all three games.
Resident Evil Village, the eighth entry in the franchise, launched in May 2021 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Stadia).
Resident Evil 7: biohazard shipped for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017. It then got releases for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in June 2022. The game shipped in Japan under the title Biohazard 7: resident evil. The game received a cloud version for Nintendo Switch.