Live-Action Street Fighter Film's Trailer Highlights Cast

Paramount Pictures unveiled a new trailer for Legendary Entertainment 's live-action film of CAPCOM 's Street Fighter fighting game series during the Game Awards on Thursday. The trailer highlights the film's cast.

The film will open on October 16, 2026.

The cast includes:

In addition, Paramount Pictures and Legendary Entertainment signed a multi-year distribution deal on Thursday, with Paramount Pictures distributing Legendary Entertainment films worldwide except China (Legendary East handles distribution in China). Street Fighter will be the first film to be distributed under the new deal. Sony Pictures was previously slated to distribute the film.

Entertainment news source Deadline revealed a new description for the movie's story:

The plot of the film is set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu ( Andrew Koji ) and Ken Masters ( Noah Centineo ) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li ( Callina Liang ) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER!

Kitao Sakurai ( The Eric André Show , Bad Trip ) is directing the film's shoot in Australia, which started in August.

When the film was still slated to be distributed by Sony Pictures , the film was planned to open on March 20, 2026, but Sony removed the film from its release calendar on March 24.

Legendary Entertainment acquired the film and television rights to Street Fighter in April 2023, and will work with CAPCOM on future projects.

Brothers Danny and Michael Philippou were initially slated to direct the film, but left the film to focus on making their Bring Her Back film.

The game series inspired a live-action film in 1994 starring Jean-Claude Van Damme , Raúl Juliá , Ming-Na Wen , Damian Chapa , Kylie Minogue , and Wes Studi . Hyde Park Entertainment produced a separate spinoff titled Street Fighter : The Legend of Chun-Li starring Kristin Kreuk in 2009.

Machinima produced the Street Fighter : Assassin's Fist and Street Fighter : Resurrection live-action series. Machinima released the first series on its YouTube channel in May 2014, and Funimation licensed the series for release in North America. Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc in October 2014. Machinima released the second series on Verizon's go90 streaming service in March-April 2016. A Street Fighter : World Warrior television series was originally planned in 2018.

Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie adapted CAPCOM 's video game Super Street Fighter II in 1994. Discotek Media released the film on DVD in December 2015, and on Blu-ray Disc in October 2016. The franchise has also inspired several other anime and animated series.

The Street Fighter 6 fighting game launched in June 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .