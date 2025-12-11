News
Nagoshi Studio Reveals Gang of Dragon Game
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Yakuza/Ryū ga Gotoku creator Toshihiro Nagoshi's studio develops game
Designer Toshihiro Nagoshi's Nagoshi Studio unveiled a new game titled Gang of Dragon during the Game Awards on Thursday. Nagoshi Studios revealed a trailer for the game, but did not reveal other details about the game, including the release date or platforms.
NetEase Games formed Nagoshi Studio Inc. in January 2022. The creator of Sega's Yakuza (Ryū ga Gotoku) game series Toshihiro Nagoshi serves as the Representative Director and CEO of the company while former Yakuza series producer Daisuke Satō serves as a producer. While NetEase Games is located in Guangzhou, China, Nagoshi Studio Inc. is located in Tokyo.
The other founding members of the studio include artist Kazuki Hosokawa, programmer Koji Tokieda, game designer Masao Shirosaki, engineer Mitsunori Fujimoto, artist Naoki Someya, director Taichi Ushioda, and artist Toshihiro Ando.
Nagoshi and Satō left Sega in October 2021. Nagoshi stepped down from his role as chief creative officer of Sega in April 2021, but continued at the company as creative director. He had been working for Sega since 1989.