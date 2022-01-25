Yakuza Game Creator Toshihiro Nagoshi Establishes New Studio at NetEase Games

Nagoshi serves as Representative Director, CEO; Daisuke Satō serves as producer

NetEase Games announced the formation of Nagoshi Studio Inc. on its website on Monday. The creator of Sega 's Yakuza ( Ryū ga Gotoku ) game series Toshihiro Nagoshi will serve as the Representative Director and CEO of the company while former Yakuza series producer Daisuke Satō will serve as a producer.

The other founding members of the studio include artist Kazuki Hosokawa, programmer Koji Tokieda, game designer Masao Shirosaki, engineer Mitsunori Fujimoto, artist Naoki Someya, director Taichi Ushioda, and artist Toshihiro Ando.

The studio will develop "high-quality console titles that will be released globally."

NetEase Games is the online games subsidiary of NetEase , Inc. While NetEase Games is located in Guangzhou, China, Nagoshi Studio Inc. is located in Tokyo.

Nagoshi and Satō left Sega last October. Nagoshi stepped down from his role as chief creative officer of Sega in April 2021, but continued at the company as creative director. He had been working for Sega since 1989.