Legendary's Live-Action Street Fighter Film Loses Directors

Conflicting schedule cited as reason; brothers Danny, Michael Philippou to focus on directing Bring Her Back film

reported on Monday that brothers Danny and Michael Philippou will no longer direct's planned live-action film adaptation of'sfighting game series, due to conflicts of schedule.

Legendary and CAPCOM were reportedly hoping to begin filming "sooner than later," but the Philippou brothers are focused on making the Bring Her Back film, which will begin shooting later this June in Australia. Legendary and CAPCOM are now looking for a new filmmaker for the Street Fighter film.

In April 2023, the brothers were reportedly in "final negotiations" to direct Street Fighter .

The Philippou brothers directed the Talk to Me horror film, which debuted in the Adelaide Film Festival in October 2022, and in the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023, to critical acclaim. The film opened in the United States in July 2023. The brothers are also known for running the RackaRacka amateur horror comedy YouTube channel.

Legendary Entertainment acquired the film and television rights to Street Fighter in April 2023, and will work with CAPCOM on future projects.

The game series inspired a live-action film in 1994 starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raul Julia, Ming-Na Wen , Damian Chapa, Kylie Minogue, and Wes Studi. Hyde Park Entertainment produced a separate spinoff titled Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li starring Kristin Kreuk in 2009.

Machinima produced the Street Fighter: Assassin's Fist and Street Fighter: Resurrection live-action series. Machinima released the first series on its YouTube channel in May 2014, and Funimation licensed the series for release in North America. Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc in October 2014. Machinima released the second series on Verizon's go90 streaming service in March-April 2016. A Street Fighter: World Warrior television series was originally planned in 2018.

Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie adapted CAPCOM 's video game Super Street Fighter II in 1994. Discotek Media released the film on DVD in December 2015, and on Blu-ray Disc in October 2016. The franchise has also inspired several other anime and animated series.

The Street Fighter 6 fighting game (pictured above right) launched in June 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Street Fighter V launched in February 2016 in North America and Europe for PS4 and PC via Steam .

