The Eric Andre Show's Kitao Sakurai to Direct Live-Action Street Fighter Film

© CAPCOM

Entertainment news sourceposted on Wednesday that Kitao Sakurai () is directing's planned live-action film adaptation of'sfighting game series.

The film will open on March 20, 2026.

Legendary Entertainment acquired the film and television rights to Street Fighter in April 2023, and will work with CAPCOM on future projects.

Brothers Danny and Michael Philippou were initially slated to direct the film, but left the film to focus on making their Bring Her Back film.

The game series inspired a live-action film in 1994 starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raul Julia, Ming-Na Wen , Damian Chapa, Kylie Minogue, and Wes Studi. Hyde Park Entertainment produced a separate spinoff titled Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li starring Kristin Kreuk in 2009.

Machinima produced the Street Fighter: Assassin's Fist and Street Fighter: Resurrection live-action series. Machinima released the first series on its YouTube channel in May 2014, and Funimation licensed the series for release in North America. Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc in October 2014. Machinima released the second series on Verizon's go90 streaming service in March-April 2016. A Street Fighter: World Warrior television series was originally planned in 2018.

Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie adapted CAPCOM 's video game Super Street Fighter II in 1994. Discotek Media released the film on DVD in December 2015, and on Blu-ray Disc in October 2016. The franchise has also inspired several other anime and animated series.

The Street Fighter 6 fighting game (pictured above right) launched in June 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Borys Kit)