North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 1-7
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Fragments Collection, Ghost and Witch, Ichi the Witch, Perfect Addiction manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$49.98
|February 3
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$49.98
|February 3
Kino's Journey Complete Collection SDBD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|February 3
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
A-DO Graphic Novel (GN) 9
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 3
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Fragments Collection GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 3
Astro Royale GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 3
Blue Box GN 19
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 3
Blue Period GN 17
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 3
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 3
The Bugle Call: Song of War GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 3
Colette Decides to Die GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|February 3
DAN DA DAN GN 17
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 3
DEAD ROCK GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$11.99
|February 3
The Emperor's Caretaker GN 6
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|February 3
The Feisty Omega and His Twin Mates GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 3
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 11
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 3
Ghost and Witch GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 3
Hate Me, but Let Me Stay GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 3
I Wanna Be Your Girl GN 3
|Ink Pop
|US$12.99
|February 3
I Wanna Be Your Girl GN 3 (hardcover)
|Ink Pop
|US$20.99
|February 3
I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 3
Ichi the Witch GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 3
In So Deep, It's Love Already GN 1
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|February 3
Kagurabachi GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 3
Kaijū Kamui GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 3
Kill Blue GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 3
The King's Beast GN 17
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 3
The Long Summer of August 31 GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 3
Marriage Toxin GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 3
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 22
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 3
My Deer Friend Nokotan GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 3
Pet Shop of Horrors: Collector's Edition GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|February 3
Perfect Addiction GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 3
Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim: A Yakuza Heiress Becomes the Top-Ranked Villain's Romantic Target! GN 3
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|February 3
The Scheming Crown Prince's Wicked Consort GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 3
Tokyo Revengers: A Letter from Keisuke Baji GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 3
Tower Dungeon GN 4
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|February 3
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 18
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|February 3
WIND BREAKER GN 19
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 3
You and I Are Polar Opposites GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 3
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
A-DO GN 9
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 3
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Fragments Collection GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 3
Astro Royale GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 3
Blue Box GN 19
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 3
Blue Period GN 17
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 3
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 3
The Bugle Call: Song of War GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 3
Colette Decides to Die GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 3
DAN DA DAN GN 17
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 3
DEAD ROCK GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|February 3
Destiny Paradise Night GN
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|February 3
Director Akasaka's Princely Training Course GN
|KUMA
|US$9.99
|February 3
The Emperor's Caretaker GN 6
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|February 3
The Feisty Omega and His Twin Mates GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 3
Formerly, the Fallen Daughter of the Duke GN 7
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|February 3
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 11
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|February 3
Ghost and Witch GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 3
Haberdashery Ginmokusei GN 1
|KUMA
|US$9.99
|February 3
Hate Me, but Let Me Stay GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 3
I Wanna Be Your Girl GN 3
|Ink Pop
|US$8.99
|February 3
I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 3
Ichi the Witch GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 3
In So Deep, It's Love Already GN 1
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|February 3
Kagurabachi GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 3
Kaijū Kamui GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 3
Kill Blue GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 3
The King's Beast GN 17
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 3
The Long Summer of August 31 GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 3
Marriage Toxin GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 3
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 22
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 3
My Deer Friend Nokotan GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 3
Pet Shop of Horrors: Collector's Edition GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 3
Perfect Addiction GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 3
The Raven Dark Hero GN 2
|Titan
|US$8.99
|February 3
Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim: A Yakuza Heiress Becomes the Top-Ranked Villain's Romantic Target! GN 3
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|February 3
The Scheming Crown Prince's Wicked Consort GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 3
Tokyo Revengers: A Letter from Keisuke Baji GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 3
Tower Dungeon GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|February 3
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 18
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|February 3
You and I Are Polar Opposites GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 3
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Adachi and Shimamura: Short Stories Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 3
Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! Novel 5
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 3
The Tale of a Little Alchemist Blessed by the Spirits Novel 1
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 3
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects Novel 12
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 6
Isekai Walking Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 5
The Misdeeds of an Extremely Arrogant Villain Aristocrat Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 5
Miss Blossom's Backward Beauty Standards: Give Me the Ugly Crown Prince! Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 4
The Petty Villain Plays by the Rules: Rewriting This Otome Game with Honest Work! Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 6
A Tale of the Secret Saint ZERO Novel 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 5
Tearmoon Empire Novel 16
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 6
The Young Lady Is the Substitute Harvest Goddess Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 6
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Switch 2, Switch, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC game
|Square Enix
|US$59.99
|February 5
My Hero Academia: All's Justice PS5, Xbox X|S, PC game
|Bandai Namco
|US$59.99
|February 6
Nioh 3 PS5, PC game
|Koei Tecmo
|US$69.99
|February 6
