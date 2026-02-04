News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 1-7

posted on by Alex Mateo
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Fragments Collection, Ghost and Witch, Ichi the Witch, Perfect Addiction manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion BDPlease Crunchyroll US$49.98 February 3
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 BDCite Crunchyroll US$49.98 February 3
Kino's Journey Complete Collection SDBDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 February 3

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A-DO Graphic Novel (GN) 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 3
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Fragments Collection GN 1Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 February 3
Astro Royale GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$11.99 February 3
Blue Box GN 19Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 3
Blue Period GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 3
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex GN 4Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 3
The Bugle Call: Song of War GN 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 3
Colette Decides to Die GN 6Please Viz Media US$16.99 February 3
DAN DA DAN GN 17Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 3
DEAD ROCK GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$11.99 February 3
The Emperor's Caretaker GN 6Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 February 3
The Feisty Omega and His Twin Mates GN 3Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 3
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 3
Ghost and Witch GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 3
Hate Me, but Let Me Stay GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 3
I Wanna Be Your Girl GN 3Please Ink Pop US$12.99 February 3
I Wanna Be Your Girl GN 3 (hardcover)Please Ink Pop US$20.99 February 3
I’m the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 3
Ichi the Witch GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 3
In So Deep, It’s Love Already GN 1Please Tokyopop US$13.99 February 3
Kagurabachi GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 3
Kaijū Kamui GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 3
Kill Blue GN 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 3
The King's Beast GN 17Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 3
The Long Summer of August 31 GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 3
Marriage Toxin GN 11Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 3
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 22Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 3
My Deer Friend Nokotan GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 3
Pet Shop of Horrors: Collector's Edition GN 5Please Seven Seas US$24.99 February 3
Perfect Addiction GN 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 3
Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim: A Yakuza Heiress Becomes the Top-Ranked Villain's Romantic Target! GN 3Please Tokyopop US$13.99 February 3
The Scheming Crown Prince's Wicked Consort GN 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 3
Tokyo Revengers: A Letter from Keisuke Baji GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 3
Tower Dungeon GN 4Please Vertical US$13.95 February 3
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 18Please Vertical US$12.95 February 3
WIND BREAKER GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 3
You and I Are Polar Opposites GN 8Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 3

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A-DO GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 3
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Fragments Collection GN 1Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 February 3
Astro Royale GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 February 3
Blue Box GN 19Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 3
Blue Period GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 3
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 3
The Bugle Call: Song of War GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 3
Colette Decides to Die GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 3
DAN DA DAN GN 17Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 3
DEAD ROCK GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 February 3
Destiny Paradise Night GNPlease Tokyopop US$9.99 February 3
Director Akasaka's Princely Training Course GNPlease KUMA US$9.99 February 3
The Emperor's Caretaker GN 6Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 February 3
The Feisty Omega and His Twin Mates GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 3
Formerly, the Fallen Daughter of the Duke GN 7Please Tokyopop US$7.99 February 3
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$7.99 February 3
Ghost and Witch GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 3
Haberdashery Ginmokusei GN 1Please KUMA US$9.99 February 3
Hate Me, but Let Me Stay GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 3
I Wanna Be Your Girl GN 3Please Ink Pop US$8.99 February 3
I’m the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 3
Ichi the Witch GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 3
In So Deep, It’s Love Already GN 1Please Tokyopop US$7.99 February 3
Kagurabachi GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 3
Kaijū Kamui GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 3
Kill Blue GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 3
The King's Beast GN 17Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 3
The Long Summer of August 31 GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 3
Marriage Toxin GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 3
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 22Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 3
My Deer Friend Nokotan GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 3
Pet Shop of Horrors: Collector's Edition GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 3
Perfect Addiction GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 3
The Raven Dark Hero GN 2Please Titan US$8.99 February 3
Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim: A Yakuza Heiress Becomes the Top-Ranked Villain's Romantic Target! GN 3Please Tokyopop US$7.99 February 3
The Scheming Crown Prince's Wicked Consort GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 3
Tokyo Revengers: A Letter from Keisuke Baji GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 3
Tower Dungeon GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 February 3
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 18Please Vertical US$10.99 February 3
You and I Are Polar Opposites GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 3

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura: Short Stories Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 3
Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! Novel 5Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 February 3
The Tale of a Little Alchemist Blessed by the Spirits Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 February 3

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 6
Isekai Walking Novel 5Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 5
The Misdeeds of an Extremely Arrogant Villain Aristocrat Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 February 5
Miss Blossom's Backward Beauty Standards: Give Me the Ugly Crown Prince! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 4
The Petty Villain Plays by the Rules: Rewriting This Otome Game with Honest Work! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 6
A Tale of the Secret Saint ZERO Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 5
Tearmoon Empire Novel 16Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 6
The Young Lady Is the Substitute Harvest Goddess Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 6

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Switch 2, Switch, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gamePlease Square Enix US$59.99 February 5
My Hero Academia: All's Justice PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gameCite Bandai Namco US$59.99 February 6
Nioh 3 PS5, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Koei Tecmo US$69.99 February 6


