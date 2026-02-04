North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 1-7

At last, Anglophone readers have an in-depth academic study of the director Isao Takahata, taking us through the depth and breadth of his work. ― This is the first English-language book-length academic study of Isao Takahata, spanning nearly fifty years of his work, from Horus, Prince of the Sun in 1968 to The Tale of the Princess Kaguya in 2013. It's an anthology, with most of the writers taking one...