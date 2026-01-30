News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 25-31
posted on by Alex Mateo
Castlevania: Nocturne, Project A-ko anime; Scavengers Another Sky, Battle Royale Deluxe Edition manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 BD
|Viz Media
|US$34.98
|January 27
Naruto Shippūden Set 9 BD
|Viz Media
|US$39.95
|January 27
One Piece Season 14 Voyage 8 BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll
|US$44.98
|January 27
Oshi no Ko Season 1 Premium Box Set
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$199.98
|January 27
Project A-ko 4K UHD
|Discotek
|US$39.95
|January 27
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Battle Royale Deluxe Edition Graphic Novel (GN) 1 (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$55.00
|January 27
Boy's Abyss GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 27
Firefly Wedding GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 27
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 12
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 27
GAEA-TIMA the Gigantis GN 5
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 27
Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 27
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$25.00
|January 27
Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 27
The Margrave's Daughter & the Enemy Prince GN 6
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|January 27
My Former Student Is a Hunk?! GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 27
Omega Megaera GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 27
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 27
Sayuri GN
|Vertical
|US$24.95
|January 27
Scavengers Another Sky GN 1
|Titan
|US$12.99
|January 27
Shimazaki in the Land of Peace GN 7
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|January 27
The Strange House GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 27
Sword Art Online Unital Ring GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 27
The Titan's Bride GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 27
The Yakuza and His Omega: Raw Desire GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 27
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 11
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 27
A Banished Odd-jobber Starts a New Life GN 10
|alphapolis
|US$8.49
|January 30
Battle Royale Deluxe Edition GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 27
Boy's Abyss GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 27
The Carefree Frontier Life of the Strongest F-Ranked Adventurer GN 3
|alphapolis
|US$8.49
|January 30
Drops of God: Mariage GN 14
|Kodansha USA
|US$9.99
|January 27
Even Exiled, She's Still the Beloved Saint! St. Evelyn's Weird and Wonderful Friends GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 28
Firefly Wedding GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 27
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 12
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 27
GAEA-TIMA the Gigantis GN 5
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|January 27
Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|January 27
I Aim For a Relaxed Life in Another World with the Fluffies! GN 9
|alphapolis
|US$8.49
|January 30
I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die GN 13
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 27
I'm Going to Show Them With A Gorgeous Divorce! GNs 1-2
|alphapolis
|US$8.49 each
|January 30
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|January 27
Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 27
The Margrave's Daughter & the Enemy Prince GN 6
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|January 27
Me & Roboco GN 18
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 27
My Former Student Is a Hunk?! GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 27
A Middle-Aged Guy Turned Transcendent Explores a Different World at His Own Pace GN 5
|alphapolis
|US$8.49
|January 30
Omega Megaera GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|January 27
ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! GN 10
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 27
Opening a Café in Another World GN 15
|alphapolis
|US$8.49
|January 30
Our Fake Marriage: Rosé GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 27
Pearl and Vice GN 4
|alphapolis
|US$8.49
|January 30
A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life GN 12
|alphapolis
|US$8.49
|January 30
Psych House GNs 1-2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|January 27
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 27
Sayuri GN
|Vertical
|US$12.99
|January 27
Scavengers Another Sky GN 1
|Titan
|US$8.99
|January 27
Shimazaki in the Land of Peace GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|January 27
Splatoon GNs 13-14
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|January 27
The Strange House GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 27
The Struggles of a Reincarnated Marquess's Daughter--- I'll be taken down in Style GN 6
|alphapolis
|US$8.49
|January 30
Sword Emperor previous life, Prince Trash this life GN 6
|alphapolis
|US$8.49
|January 30
Sword Art Online Unital Ring GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 27
The Titan's Bride GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 27
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 11
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 27
The Yakuza and His Omega: Raw Desire GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 27
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: Usurper from the Wilds Novel
|Viz Media
|US$17.99
|January 27
I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 29
I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 4
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 27
King's Proposal Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|January 29
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 8.5
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|January 29
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 10
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 29
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dear Friend Novel 15
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|January 29
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 9
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|January 29
Wolf & Parchment: New Theory Spice & Wolf Novel 11
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|January 29
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Amazing Village Creator: Slow Living with the Village Building Cheat Skill Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 30
Blade Skill Online: Crushing the Competition with My Abysmal Stats, Useless Class, and Garbage Weapon! Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 29
The Bladesmith's Enchanted Weapons Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 28
The Blue Sea of Marielle Clarac Novel 13
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 29
Chivalry of a Failed Knight Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 27
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: Usurper from the Wilds Novel
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 27
I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 29
King's Proposal Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 29
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 8.5
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 29
Old Knight, New Post: From Retiree to Her Majesty's Blade Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 29
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dear Friend Novel 15
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 29
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire? Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|January 29
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 9
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 29
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 12
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 29
When a Clueless First-Person Shooter Player Falls into Another World Novel 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 29
Witch and Mercenary Novel 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 29
Wolf & Parchment: New Theory Spice & Wolf Novel 11
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|January 29
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Code Vein II PS5, Xbox X|S, PC game
|Bandai Namco
|US$69.99
|January 29
