North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 25-31

The game moves at lightning speed, and this next-generation update helps oil up the gears to keep them chugging along with the action. ― The Next Gen update for One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 adds yet more reasons to play one of - if not the - best One Piece games on the market. If you are unfamiliar with the base game, let me bring you up to speed. One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is another in the long-run...