News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 25-31

posted on by Alex Mateo
Castlevania: Nocturne, Project A-ko anime; Scavengers Another Sky, Battle Royale Deluxe Edition manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 BDPlease Viz Media US$34.98 January 27
Naruto Shippūden Set 9 BDCite Viz Media US$39.95 January 27
One Piece Season 14 Voyage 8 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$44.98 January 27
Oshi no Ko Season 1 Premium Box SetPlease Sentai Filmworks US$199.98 January 27
Project A-ko 4K UHDPlease Discotek US$39.95 January 27

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Battle Royale Deluxe Edition Graphic Novel (GN) 1 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$55.00 January 27
Boy's Abyss GN 12Cite Viz Media US$14.99 January 27
Firefly Wedding GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$11.99 January 27
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 12Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 27
GAEA-TIMA the Gigantis GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 27
Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 27
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run GN 5Please Viz Media US$25.00 January 27
Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 27
The Margrave's Daughter & the Enemy Prince GN 6Please Tokyopop US$13.99 January 27
My Former Student Is a Hunk?! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 27
Omega Megaera GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 27
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 27
Sayuri GNPlease Vertical US$24.95 January 27
Scavengers Another Sky GN 1Please Titan US$12.99 January 27
Shimazaki in the Land of Peace GN 7Please Vertical US$13.95 January 27
The Strange House GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 27
Sword Art Online Unital Ring GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 27
The Titan's Bride GN 8Please Seven Seas US$15.99 January 27
The Yakuza and His Omega: Raw Desire GN 4Please Seven Seas US$15.99 January 27

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 27
A Banished Odd-jobber Starts a New Life GN 10Cite alphapolis US$8.49 January 30
Battle Royale Deluxe Edition GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 January 27
Boy's Abyss GN 12Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 27
The Carefree Frontier Life of the Strongest F-Ranked Adventurer GN 3Please alphapolis US$8.49 January 30
Drops of God: Mariage GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$9.99 January 27
Even Exiled, She's Still the Beloved Saint! St. Evelyn's Weird and Wonderful Friends GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 28
Firefly Wedding GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 27
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 27
GAEA-TIMA the Gigantis GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 January 27
Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 January 27
I Aim For a Relaxed Life in Another World with the Fluffies! GN 9Please alphapolis US$8.49 January 30
I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 27
I'm Going to Show Them With A Gorgeous Divorce! GNs 1-2Please alphapolis US$8.49 each January 30
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run GN 5Please Viz Media US$16.99 January 27
Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 27
The Margrave's Daughter & the Enemy Prince GN 6Please Tokyopop US$7.99 January 27
Me & Roboco GN 18Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 27
My Former Student Is a Hunk?! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 27
A Middle-Aged Guy Turned Transcendent Explores a Different World at His Own Pace GN 5Please alphapolis US$8.49 January 30
Omega Megaera GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 January 27
ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 27
Opening a Café in Another World GN 15Please alphapolis US$8.49 January 30
Our Fake Marriage: Rosé GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 27
Pearl and Vice GN 4Please alphapolis US$8.49 January 30
A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life GN 12Please alphapolis US$8.49 January 30
Psych House GNs 1-2Please Viz Media US$6.99 each January 27
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 27
Sayuri GNPlease Vertical US$12.99 January 27
Scavengers Another Sky GN 1Please Titan US$8.99 January 27
Shimazaki in the Land of Peace GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 January 27
Splatoon GNs 13-14Please Viz Media US$6.99 each January 27
The Strange House GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 27
The Struggles of a Reincarnated Marquess's Daughter--- I'll be taken down in Style GN 6Please alphapolis US$8.49 January 30
Sword Emperor previous life, Prince Trash this life GN 6Please alphapolis US$8.49 January 30
Sword Art Online Unital Ring GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 27
The Titan's Bride GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 27
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 27
The Yakuza and His Omega: Raw Desire GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 27

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: Usurper from the Wilds NovelPlease Viz Media US$17.99 January 27
I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History Novel 3Cite Yen Press US$13.00 January 29
I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 January 27
King's Proposal Novel 7Please Yen Press US$16.00 January 29
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 8.5Please Yen Press US$16.00 January 29
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 10Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 29
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dear Friend Novel 15Please Yen Press US$16.00 January 29
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 9Please Yen Press US$16.00 January 29
Wolf & Parchment: New Theory Spice & Wolf Novel 11Please Yen Press US$16.00 January 29

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Amazing Village Creator: Slow Living with the Village Building Cheat Skill Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 30
Blade Skill Online: Crushing the Competition with My Abysmal Stats, Useless Class, and Garbage Weapon! Novel 3Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 29
The Bladesmith's Enchanted Weapons Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 28
The Blue Sea of Marielle Clarac Novel 13Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 29
Chivalry of a Failed Knight Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 27
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: Usurper from the Wilds NovelPlease Viz Media US$11.99 January 27
I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History Novel 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 29
King's Proposal Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 29
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 8.5Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 29
Old Knight, New Post: From Retiree to Her Majesty's Blade Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 29
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dear Friend Novel 15Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 29
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire? Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 January 29
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 9Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 29
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 29
When a Clueless First-Person Shooter Player Falls into Another World Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 29
Witch and Mercenary Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 29
Wolf & Parchment: New Theory Spice & Wolf Novel 11Please Yen Press US$7.99 January 29

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Code Vein II PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Bandai Namco US$69.99 January 29


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 18-24
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives