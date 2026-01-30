Original Final Fantasy VII Game Gets Re-release on PC via Steam

Existing players of 2013 PC port will have access to both versions of game

Image via Final Fantasy VII game's X/Twitter account © Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII

The official X (formerly) account for'sgame announced that it is re-releasing the original game on PC via. The new version of the game will feature an "improved gameplay experience."

While the 2013 port of the game will no longer be available for purchase on Steam , it will still be available to players who had previously purchased it alongside the new version that they will be able to access for free. Players of the 2013 release of the game will retain their save files, but saves between the two versions of the game will not be transferable. The 2013 version will not be available to new players who purchase the game after the re-release. The title of the previous Steam release will become Final Fantasy VII - 2013 Edition.

The original Final Fantasy VII launched for PlayStation in January 1997. The Strong — the self-described "national museum of play" in Rochester, New York — inducted the game into its Video Game Hall of Fame in 2018.

Square Enix released the Final Fantasy VII Remake game on PlayStation 4 in April 2020 after a delay from March 2020. The game was a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021. The game's new Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade version with additional content launched in June 2021 on PS5, December 2021 on PC via the Epic Games Store, and June 2022 on PC via Steam . It got a release for Nintendo Switch 2 on January 22. Customers who pre-ordered the new ports digitally also got the original Final Fantasy VII game on the system they pre-ordered on.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth debuted on Steam and Epic Games Store on PC in January 2025.

Square Enix also offered a "twin pack" bundle including both Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth .