Coop and Sylvia check out the many iterations of the classic Japanese folktale, "The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter," from Isao Takahata 's final film to Netflix 's new tech-flavored Cosmic Princess Kaguya! .

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

Coop

It's time to break out the cans of strawberry monster, Sylvia, because we're here yet again to talk about the anime lifeblood—original projects and lesbians. © Colorido Twinengine Partners While it's rooted in a classic bit of Japanese folklore, Cosmic Princess Kaguya! ! is stuffed to the rafters with commentary on streamer culture, pop-offs for the Vocaloid olds, and its own ideas on what a happy ending should be. © Colorido Twinengine Partners Oh boy, is it jam-packed! It's time to break out the cans of strawberry monster, Sylvia, because we're here yet again to talk about the anime lifeblood—original projects and lesbians.While it's rooted in a classic bit of Japanese folklore,! is stuffed to the rafters with commentary on streamer culture, pop-offs for the Vocaloid olds, and its own ideas on what a happy ending should be.Oh boy, is it jam-packed!

Sylvia

Positively brimming! Coop, I don't want to bury my lede: I watched Cosmic Princess Kaguya! about 48 hours ago, and it has taken over my every waking moment since. I'm infected. I'm compromised. And the only thing I wish to do is spread this virus. So please, readers, if you harbor any appreciation for webgen sakuga, women who love women, 21st-century weeaboo culture, or some combination of those, run to your nearest Netflix app and watch this movie. Join us. © Colorido Twinengine Partners But we certainly have a fair bit to talk about before we dive into spoilery territory. As you've alluded to, the film is built on approximately a metric ton of cultural context. Even a little heightened awareness of that will behoove your CPK experience. Positively brimming! Coop, I don't want to bury my lede: I watchedabout 48 hours ago, and it has taken over my every waking moment since. I'm infected. I'm compromised. And the only thing I wish to do is spread this virus. So please, readers, if you harbor any appreciation for webgen sakuga, women who love women, 21st-century weeaboo culture, or some combination of those, run to your nearestapp and watch this movie. Join us.But we certainly have a fair bit to talk about before we dive into spoilery territory. As you've alluded to, the film is built on approximately a metric ton of cultural context. Even a little heightened awareness of that will behoove yourexperience.

The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter or check out the Isao Takahata -directed The Tale of the Princess Kaguya , because Cosmic Princess is very much a retort to the story as it's known. Most folks in Japan are bound to know this yarn through cultural osmosis, but that's not really the case elsewhere. With that in mind, my time with the Takahata film really came in handy while watching this—even if it was over a decade ago. © Colorido Twinengine Partners I'd recommend any potential viewers do a little looking intoor check out the-directed, becauseis very much a retort to the story as it's known. Most folks in Japan are bound to know this yarn through cultural osmosis, but that's not really the case elsewhere. With that in mind, my time with the Takahata film really came in handy while watching this—even if it was over a decade ago.

The Tale of Genji, and it's been told, retold, remixed, reinterpreted, and played around with for centuries. Sailor Moon is Princess Kaguya. Turn A Gundam is Princess Kaguya. If a Japanese story involves a moon, it is probably in conversation with Princess Kaguya. © 2013 Hatake Jimusho - Studio Ghibli - NDHDMTK To that end, I second Takahata's version as an easily accessible one that beautifully renders the core components of the story while honing its emotional edge. It provides a baseline for what CPK does and doesn't do. © 2013 Hatake Jimusho - Studio Ghibli - NDHDMTK © Colorido Twinengine Partners Generally, though, The Tale of Princess Kaguya is a classic fairy tale—an instructive tragedy about the transience of existence. In the end, Princess Kaguya must return to the moon and leave all her terrestrial memories behind, while her family and friends grieve her loss. And CPK's own version of Kaguya has some measured, carefully considered thoughts on that. © Colorido Twinengine Partners © Colorido Twinengine Partners © Colorido Twinengine Partners © Colorido Twinengine Partners You have to understand that this story has been around for a thousand years. It's as big a cornerstone as, and it's been told, retold, remixed, reinterpreted, and played around with for centuries.isis. If a Japanese story involves a moon, it is probably in conversation withTo that end, I second Takahata's version as an easily accessible one that beautifully renders the core components of the story while honing its emotional edge. It provides a baseline for whatdoes and doesn't do.Generally, though,is a classic fairy tale—an instructive tragedy about the transience of existence. In the end, Princess Kaguya must return to the moon and leave all her terrestrial memories behind, while her family and friends grieve her loss. And's own version of Kaguya has some measured, carefully considered thoughts on that.

CPK gleefully raises its middle finger to the idea of how anyone's story "should" play out—be you from the moon or a teenager on the verge of an intense crash out. © Colorido Twinengine Partners gleefully raises its middle finger to the idea of how anyone's story "should" play out—be you from the moon or a teenager on the verge of an intense crash out.

It's chock full of metacommentary, and that's a significant part of its appeal for me. Like, it kicks off with very storybook narration that it immediately subverts for comedic effect, and that just portends the rest of the film. I think it's also worthwhile to reflect on the relationship animation in particular has with these foundational folk tales. The granddaddy studio of modern cinematic animation, Disney, rose to fame and power through its interpretations of classic European fairy tales. In fact, for multiple generations, many of those Disney films have become the "canonical" versions of these stories. What we picture as Snow White is a lot different than what a 19th century German child would have pictured. Adaptations are powerful.

Studio Ghibli has much of the same classic animation prestige behind it. © NHK But speaking of that prestige, CPK Director Shingo Yamashita comes from a relatively new school of animation talent—one that's just starting to nab more and more senior positions in the industry. I'm referring to the aforementioned "webgen" of animators who made the jump from dogs with blogs to working on some of the most acclaimed works of the late 2000s—shows like Baccano! and Birdy the Mighty: Decode . NHK World 's Anime Manga Explosion on the production of CPK goes in to weeds of the webgen scene and Yamashita's own career. I have a strong feeling that's why we both recommended Takahata's take on the tale—especially considering thathas much of the same classic animation prestige behind it.But speaking of that prestige,Directorcomes from a relatively new school of animation talent—one that's just starting to nab more and more senior positions in the industry. I'm referring to the aforementioned "webgen" of animators who made the jump from dogs with blogs to working on some of the most acclaimed works of the late 2000s—shows likeand A recent episode of's Anime Manga Explosion on the production ofgoes in to weeds of the webgen scene and Yamashita's own career.

CPK's production. Seriously, watch that! It's not even a half hour long, and it gives you an excellent overview of the philosophies and techniques behind the scenes of's production. I must confess, too, that the power of Yamashita's name is what originally drew me to the film. He's been a big deal in sakuga-appreciating circles for much longer, but he caught my attention more recently with his string of iconic anime OPs.

Over on my end, Yamashita first appeared on my radar after I spoke with the folks from Animator Supporters © NHK © NHK © NHK © NHK It doesn't hurt either that he's dedicated to creating original works that get people thinking. CPK feels like a "kitchen sink movie" for better and worse, but when you're giving it all to punch through the overwhelming media landscape noise... Again, I've been thoroughly won over by the creative intent of Yamashita and his collaborators here. I might've lost my mind when I found out he directed thisOver on my end, Yamashita first appeared on my radar after I spoke with the folks from Animator Supporters last year . Since nearly the beginning of the organization, Yamashita's been involved with their initiative to provide affordable housing and training for new animators. If someone regularly uses their platform and acclaim to help others, I'm already a fan.It doesn't hurt either that he's dedicated to creating original works that get people thinking.feels like a "kitchen sink movie" for better and worse, but when you're giving it all to punch through the overwhelming media landscape noise... Again, I've been thoroughly won over by the creative intent of Yamashita and his collaborators here.

© Colorido Twinengine Partners That creative and rebellious spirit of the webgen scene definitely carries through the entire film, too. The character acting in particular is a gem. Frequently loose and expressive, but also reined in and meticulous when it suits the tone. © Colorido Twinengine Partners And although I think the finished product has its uneven spots, there was never a single moment when I felt it ease off the gas pedal. That's the spirit of youth distilled into an anime production. It is greater than the sum of its parts, and there are so many parts. I knew I was in for a treat when I had a folder full of funny faces before the opening ten minutes were up.That creative and rebellious spirit of the webgen scene definitely carries through the entire film, too. The character acting in particular is a gem. Frequently loose and expressive, but also reined in and meticulous when it suits the tone.And although I think the finished product has its uneven spots, there was never a single moment when I felt it ease off the gas pedal. That's the spirit of youth distilled into an anime production. It is greater than the sum of its parts, and there areparts.

CPK would've been better suited as a short series, I feel that this is one of those cases where everyone involved said "we got the runtime and budget, so let's just go wild." I greatly admire that attitude. © Colorido Twinengine Partners Yeah, talk about a film that's relentless in its pacing. Between the two-hour-and-twenty-minute runtime and how much it throws at the viewer, I had to take a little break in the middle. While there were a couple of times I found myself thinkingwould've been better suited as a short series, I feel that this is one of those cases where everyone involved said "we got the runtime and budget, so let's just go wild." I greatly admire that attitude.

OVA . You can intuit where the episode divisions would be when you watch it. But I also think, in the year 2026, it works as-is. In fact, this could have only come out in 2026. I sincerely believe you could use Cosmic Princess Kaguya! as a device through which to teach a 101 course on 21st century anime fandom. It has Vocaloid, vtubers, yuri, mid MOBAs, VRChat, and so much more. © Colorido Twinengine Partners There's an argument that, in a different time, this would have been an. You can intuit where the episode divisions would be when you watch it. But I also think, in the year 2026, it works as-is. In fact, this could have only come out in 2026. I sincerely believe you could useas a device through which to teach a 101 course on 21st century anime fandom. It has Vocaloid, vtubers, yuri, mid MOBAs, VRChat, and so much more.

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! is kind of a crystalized Rosetta Stone of anime fandom in this very moment. Though the mid-movie flash-bang of "World is Mine" instantly transported me back to 2009. © Colorido Twinengine Partners Now that you mention it,is kind of a crystalized Rosetta Stone of anime fandom in this very moment. Though the mid-movie flash-bang of "World is Mine" instantly transported me back to 2009.

Oh yeah, that "sekai de" knocked the wind out of me.

Like that and the new version of "ray" unlocked some hella old memories.

It's so cool! They got all of these foundational Vocaloid producers to revisit some of the most important songs from the scene's early days, and on top of that, the film manages to recontextualize them in a manner that fits the story and its themes.

© Colorido Twinengine Partners © TOY'S FACTORY / LONGFELLOW / MOR ・Crypton Future Media, INC. You know you've been in it for a while when you instantly clock references to the original music video in the new one.

supercell fame) even dropped a new mix of "Melt." Bonkers. But lest we get too into the Miku weeds, the larger point is that the entire film feels like this. I think it'll probably appeal most to Gen Z otaku whose childhoods may have been defined by these touchstones, but even my relatively old Millennial ass found so much love and authenticity poured into CPK's presentation. © Colorido Twinengine Partners This didn't make it into the film, but ryo (offame) even dropped a new mix of "Melt." Bonkers.But lest we get too into the Miku weeds, the larger point is that the entire film feels like this. I think it'll probably appeal most to Gen Zwhose childhoods may have been defined by these touchstones, but even my relatively old Millennial ass found so much love and authenticity poured into's presentation.

CPK scratching that itch if I grew up with it. Since I'm also a touch cynical about influencer culture, Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show aligned a little better with my sensibilities when it comes to titles playing in this arena. © Colorido Twinengine Partners But I will say, seeing Iroha punch fools in a mascot outfit reminded me of this key moment in yuri cinema. I agree. A good bit of the virtual world design and setup leans on concepts you might've seen in a Genshin Impact-like or a vtuber stream. I'm not too crazy about all that myself, but I could seescratching that itch if I grew up with it. Since I'm also a touch cynical about influencer culture,aligned a little better with my sensibilities when it comes to titles playing in this arena.But I will say, seeing Iroha punch fools in a mascot outfit reminded me of this key moment in yuri cinema.

Princess Kaguya tale where a gaggle of opportunistic suitors try to take her hand in marriage. The traditional version has Kaguya come up with impossible tasks that the men can't perform, but I might prefer the violent mascot fighting game guardian solution. © Colorido Twinengine Partners © Colorido Twinengine Partners And I suppose this is as good an opportunity as any to stress how utterly, holistically, agonizingly gay Cosmic Princess Kaguya! is. © Colorido Twinengine Partners Incidentally, that part of the story is a fun riff on the originaltale where a gaggle of opportunistic suitors try to take her hand in marriage. The traditional version has Kaguya come up with impossible tasks that the men can't perform, but I might prefer the violent mascot fighting game guardian solution.And I suppose this is as good an opportunity as any to stress how utterly, holistically, agonizingly gayis.

© Colorido Twinengine Partners POWERFULLY GAY POWERFULLY GAY

and kissing! Get on their level!! © Colorido Twinengine Partners Kaguya proposes to Iroha, and it's played completely straight. Or, uh, the opposite of straight. You know what I mean. © Colorido Twinengine Partners © Colorido Twinengine Partners © Colorido Twinengine Partners © Colorido Twinengine Partners Iroha and Kaguya invent a handshake that involves scissoringkissing! Get on their level!!Kaguya proposes to Iroha, and it's played completely straight. Or, uh, the opposite of straight. You know what I mean.

When Harry Met Sally playbook. © Colorido Twinengine Partners The core of that relationship really kept me engaged throughout the film. You really know you love someone when you start listing off every little annoying thing about them. A great page taken out of the

CPK may be the most important yuri film in years. I've already seen a ton of fanart. Word of mouth is very positive and getting out there. The Netflix algorithm will ideally push it on a ton of teen girls who need to see it. I think it can achieve real staying power. © Colorido Twinengine Partners But to properly dig into what makes CPK so special, I think we need to breach the spoiler barrier. I hope it comes as no surprise to our audience that I am a huge lesbian, so I speak with some authority when I say that I believemay be the most important yuri film in years. I've already seen a ton of fanart. Word of mouth is very positive and getting out there. Thealgorithm will ideally push it on a ton of teen girls who need to see it. I think it can achieve real staying power.But to properly dig into what makesso special, I think we need to breach the spoiler barrier.

It's time to hit the "I got into robotics to give my internet-trapped girlfriend a body" button.

© Colorido Twinengine Partners © Colorido Twinengine Partners Cue credits © Colorido Twinengine Partners And I have to admit, that got me good. A+ gag. Before we get to that point, Kaguya's tale concludes like it's supposed to. The moon denizens eventually find her and take her back home, and Iroha, after a period of intense grieving, decides to move on with her life. It's a bittersweet ending with an emphasis on the bitter, well within the scope of the original fairy tale.Cue creditsAnd I have to admit, that got me good. A+ gag.

Same, that's like the best platform-specific gag I've seen in a long time.

© Colorido Twinengine Partners It's such a cool moment! And it's thematically consistent with Kaguya's earlier complaints about the nature of the folk tale's conclusion. Iroha wants to forge their happy ending, fate be damned. Metatextually, you could even interpret this as a rebuke of the "bury your gays" trope, since Kaguya's ascension to the moon is also a metaphor for death. But there's still half an hour left in the film at that point! Iroha, on second thought, says, "screw that!" and immediately gets to work on reuniting with her one true love.It's such a cool moment! And it's thematically consistent with Kaguya's earlier complaints about the nature of the folk tale's conclusion. Iroha wants to forge their happy ending, fate be damned. Metatextually, you could even interpret this as a rebuke of the "bury your gays" trope, since Kaguya's ascension to the moon is also a metaphor for death.

© Colorido Twinengine Partners On Kaguya's side of the relationship, it's endlessly romantic (and sad) when it's revealed that she's been waiting for Iroha to find her for at least 8000 years. She took a wrong interdimensional turn at Albuquerque, trying to get back, but she's been Iroha's nose this entire time in the form of Yachiyo.

© Colorido Twinengine Partners © Colorido Twinengine Partners Like, the song Iroha listens to at the beginning of the film, the one Yachiyo literally titled "Remember," is 168 bpm. 1-6-8 in Japanese is ichi-roku-hachi. I-ro-ha. I am so unwell about this. I legit experience vertigo when I think about Yachiyo's whole deal. 8000 years of yearning. She waited all that time, built an entire metaverse, slipped subliminal messages into her songs, and silently guided the events of the film behind the scenes—all so she could spend time with Iroha again without getting in the way of her past self. Such profound longing. Such unfathomable devotion. That, to me, is the quintessence of yuri.Like, the song Iroha listens to at the beginning of the film, the one Yachiyo literally titled "Remember," is 168 bpm. 1-6-8 in Japanese is ichi-roku-hachi. I-ro-ha. I am so unwell about this.

CPK is one of those movies that gets better and better after the initial viewing. © Colorido Twinengine Partners Man, the heart of this finale has me wanting to revisit it in the near future. I have a feeling thatis one of those movies that gets better and better after the initial viewing.

I can't wait to see how much I writhe in pain rewatching it with the full knowledge of Yachiyo's thoughts and feelings. It's gonna be so much fun!

© Colorido Twinengine Partners Delightful pain, indeed. Delightful pain, indeed.

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! too. Iroha and Kaguya/Yachiyo work on their relationship. They don't give up on it or each other. And I really hope their success can touch an impressionable audience the same way that Adolescence of Utena 's powerful ending made me gay around that age. © 1997BE-PAPAS,SAITO CHIHO/SHOGAKUKAN,SHOKAKU,TV-TOKYO. © 1999-2000 Shojo Kakumei UTENA Seisaku Iinkai. Before I forget, CPK's queer subtext (and plain old text) doesn't end with robot lesbians. Noi's avatar, presumably an otoko no ko, appears early in the film in a frilly oni maid getup. Cool stuff. However, then the real Noi pops in at the very end to make a very specific request of Iroha. © Colorido Twinengine Partners © Colorido Twinengine Partners I'm just saying: I see her. And the film really earns its happy ending through all of its moxie and exuberance. While I enjoy tragedies, especially queer ones, I think it's important to have uplifting stories liketoo. Iroha and Kaguya/Yachiyo work on their relationship. They don't give up on it or each other. And I really hope their success can touch an impressionable audience the same way that Adolescence of's powerful ending made me gay around that age.Before I forget,'s queer subtext (and plain old text) doesn't end with robot lesbians. Noi's avatar, presumably an otoko no ko, appears early in the film in a frilly oni maid getup. Cool stuff. However, then the real Noi pops in at the very end to make a very specific request of Iroha.I'm just saying: I see her.

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! ! gets a proper home video release a couple of years down the road—packed with extra interview materials and all those music videos. This is one I'd prefer not to see go into the quiet streaming night. © Colorido Twinengine Partners I hope! gets a proper home video release a couple of years down the road—packed with extra interview materials and all those music videos. This is one I'd prefer not to see go into the quiet streaming night.

CPK to do KPop Demon Hunters numbers, but a girl can dream. And speaking of music videos, if you haven't already, after you've finished the film, check out this MV. It acts as a coda of sorts. A theatrical release would go so hard. Sadly, it's probably too much to ask forto donumbers, but a girl can dream. And speaking of music videos, if you haven't already, after you've finished the film, check out this MV. It acts as a coda of sorts.

I'll be curious to see if CPK pops up on the "If you liked KPop Demon Hunters screen" on Netflix . Both are rated PG too, so you never know...

Netflix , it is your solemn duty to infect the KDH girlies with the CPK mind virus. I need more comrades. Himejoshi will inherit the earth. © Colorido Twinengine Partners , it is your solemn duty to infect thegirlies with themind virus. I need more comrades. Himejoshi will inherit the earth.