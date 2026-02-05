Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Game Gets Switch 2 Release on June 3

Final Fantasy VII Remake launched for Switch 2 on January 22

Square Enix announced during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase livestream on Thursday that it will release its Final Fantasy VII Rebirth sequel game for Nintendo Switch 2 on June 3.

The physical release for the Switch 2 version will include a card featuring Zack Fair for Magic: The Gathering featuring variant art by the game's creative director and original Final Fantasy VII character designer Tetsuya Nomura .

The company released the Final Fantasy VII Remake game for Switch 2 on January 22.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth debuted worldwide in February 2024 on two discs for PlayStation 5. The game then launched on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in January 2025.

Square Enix describes the game:

After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments.

Square Enix released the Final Fantasy VII Remake game on PlayStation 4 in April 2020 after a delay from March 2020. The game was a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021. The game's new Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade version with additional content launched in June 2021 on PS5, December 2021 on PC via the Epic Games Store, and June 2022 on PC via Steam . It got a release for Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, and Xbox Cloud on January 22.