Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Announced as 2nd Entry in Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy
posted on by Egan Loo
One more "final" title teased after Rebirth
Thursday's live-streamed "Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration" event announced Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which will debut on PlayStation 5 next winter as the second title in the Final Fantasy VII Remake project. The event also teased one more "final" title in the project after Rebirth.
