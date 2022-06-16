×
News
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Announced as 2nd Entry in Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy

posted on by Egan Loo
One more "final" title teased after Rebirth

Thursday's live-streamed "Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration" event announced Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which will debut on PlayStation 5 next winter as the second title in the Final Fantasy VII Remake project. The event also teased one more "final" title in the project after Rebirth.

Source: Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration

