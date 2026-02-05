One Piece: Heroines Anime Debuts on July 5

"episode: NAMI" features anime-original content

The official website for the One Piece franchise announced on Thursday that the anime adaptation for writer Jun Esaka and artist Sayaka Suwa 's One Piece Heroines light novel will debut on July 5 at 11:15 p.m. JST on Fuji TV with "episode: NAMI." The website also unveiled a visual and teased anime-original content including the appearance of Nico Robin:

Image via One Piece franchise's website © 江坂純・諏訪さやか／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション

Yū Kamatani ( Koisuru One Piece ) is directing the anime. Takashi Kojima ( Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation ) is designing the characters. Momoka Toyoda ( One Piece Fan Letter ) is writing the script.

Viz Media licensed the novels and released the first volume in English on April 22. Viz Media describes the first novel volume:

The girls of One Piece take the helm in these exciting prose short story collections, where each chapter features a different heroine! A collection of stand-alone prose stories that focus on fierce female characters from the world of One Piece . Go behind the runway as style icon Nami stars in a life-changing fashion show, observe wise Robin as she helps to decipher an ancient tablet with Koala and Sabo, watch as solemn Princess Vivi receives a love letter from an unexpected admirer, and check out Ghost Princess Perona's battle over the last bottle of wine with Zolo and Mihawk!

The Heroines novel series was first serialized in issues of the One Piece Magazine starting in 2019, before Shueisha published the first compiled novel in Japan in June 2021. Shueisha published the second novel volume titled One Piece novel HEROINES [Colorful] in March 2024. Viz Media published the second volume on July 22.