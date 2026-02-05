Tales of Arise Game Gets Beyond the Dawn Edition for Switch 2

Edition including original game plus expansion launches on May 22

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase livestream on Thursday Tales of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn Edition – , which includes the original Tales of Arise role-playing game and the Beyond the Dawn expansion. The game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 on May 22.

Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase Sizzle Reel (starts at around 1:42 below)

Announcement Trailer

The Switch 2 edition will also include a travel support pack, silver weapon collection, additional difficulties, free update battle contents, the Weekly Famitsu weapon, collaboration costumes with Atelier Sophie 2 , and the Scarlet Nexus collaboration pack. There is also a digital-exclusive Premium Edition featuring various DLC packs.

The expansion launched in November 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . It features 20+ hours of new content including new quests, dungeons, and boss fights.

The expansion takes place one year after the events of the original game. The company describes the story:

Alphen and the rest of The Six are caught between being revered as the Liberating Hero of Dahna and reviled as the Destroyer of Rights by Renans. By chance, Alphen and his party meet a young girl named Nazamil, who is the daughter of a Renan Lord and a Dhanan. Will the six be able to change the fate of the girl who will eventually fall under the curse of the mask? Explore the world again with party members who are connected together with a strong bond, experience exciting new challenges and see a world that is at once familiar yet evolved since the conclusion of the original story.

Beyond the Dawn includes both English and Japanese voiceover, with text localizations in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Neutral Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean.

Kankaku Piero ( Kankaku Pierrot ) returned to perform the expansion's theme song "We Still." Kankaku Piero performed the theme song "Hibana" for the original Tales of Arise game.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released Tales of Arise for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and PC via Steam in September 2021 in the West and in Japan. The game was initially slated to launch in 2020, but Bandai Namco delayed the game past 2020 "due to the ambitious nature of the project." Yusuke Tomizawa ( God Eater ) took charge of the franchise 's development team, beginning with Tales of Arise . The studio ufotable handled the game's animation. Longtime Tales of team artist Minoru Iwamoto was art director for the first time in the franchise .

Tales of Arise won Best Role-Playing Game in the Game Awards 2021.