Konami Announces Super Bomberman Collection With Previously Unreleased Bomberman Games in West

Collection launched on Thursday on same day as announcement

Konami announced during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase livestream on Thursday Super Bomberman Collection , a collection of seven Bomberman games, including three games that were previously unreleased in the West and two Famicom (original Japanese version of Nintendo Entertainment System) versions of titles. The game launched on the same day as the announcement for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch. Konami later streamed its own announcement trailer, revealing that the collection also has releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game collection will get a physical release in August.

The collection includes the following games:

Bomberman (Famicom)

(Famicom) Bomberman II (Famicom)

(Famicom) Super Bomberman (Super Nintendo )

(Super ) Super Bomberman 2 (Super Nintendo )

(Super ) Super Bomberman 3 (Super Nintendo , previously unreleased in North America)

(Super , previously unreleased in North America) Super Bomberman 4 (Super Famicom, previously unreleased in North America and Europe)

(Super Famicom, previously unreleased in North America and Europe) Super Bomberman 5 (Super Famicom, previously unreleased in North America and Europe)

The collection features a new Boss Rush mode, gallery, Bomb-Radio music player, and GameShare support for multiplayer.

The five Super Bomberman games in the collection debuted for Super Famicom with yearly releases between 1993-1997. The first two games got releases in North America, and the first three got European releases. The fourth and fifth games were only released in Japan. The Famicom versions of Bomberman and Bomberman II debuted in 1985 and 1991, respectively. The games also got releases for NES in 1987 and 1993, respectively.

Super Bomberman R debuted on Nintendo Switch in March 2017 in North America, Japan, and Europe. It debuted for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the United States, Japan, and Europe in June 2018. The game also got a release for Google Stadia. The Super Bomberman R 2 sequel game launched for Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2023.

The Super Bomberman R Online free-to-play battle royale game launched on Stadia in September 2020, and on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC in May 2021. The game ended service on December 2022.