Konami Joins Google's Stadia Platform With Super Bomberman R

Konami announced on Wednesday that it has joined Google 's Stadia cloud gaming platform, with the Super Bomberman R game as its first title on the platform.

The game is based on the Super Bomberman SNES game, and features new graphics, boss battles, and an eight-player mode. It debuted on Nintendo Switch in March 2017 in North America, Japan, and Europe. It debuted for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the United States, Japan, and Europe in June 2018.

Source: Konami via Otakomu