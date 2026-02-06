Yakuza/Like a Dragon Franchise's Crossover Live-Action Series With Nihon Tōitsu Debuts on February 10

Sega announced on Friday the live-action crossover project between the Like a Dragon/Yakuza game series and the Nihon Tōitsu original video series will debut on Amazon Prime Video on February 10 with all three episodes. The series is titled Ryū ga Gotoku Powered By Nihon Tōitsu (Like a Dragon Powered By Japan Unification).

The cast includes:

Other cast members include: Kozo Takeda, Katsuya, Takashi Kitadai , Rina Aizawa , Ayu Manaka, Saya Ogata, Yoshimi Tachi, Takashi Yūki, Rino Katase, Eiichi Furui , Hitomi Matsuda, Hideo Nakano , Susumu Terajima , and Shun Sugata .

Motomiya previously played Shishido in the Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name game. Yamaguchi played Yuki Tsuruno in the same game. Nakaya is reprising his role as Nishikiyama from the games. He also plays later protagonist Ichiban Kasuga in the series. Matsuda played Jason Rich in the Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii game.

Ryū ga Gotoku Powered By Nihon Tōitsu will be based on the first Yakuza game, with the story leading up to the upcoming Yakuza Kiwami 3 remake game. Yakuza Kiwami 3 and the accompanying Yakuza 3: Dark Ties spinoff game will launch as one release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam worldwide on February 12.

The original Nihon Tōitsu video series is a yakuza crime series about two individuals who join Japan's largest yakuza organization, and seek to unify all yakuza organizations in Japan.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza ( Ryū ga Gotoku ~Beyond the Game~ ), a live-action series based on the Like a Dragon/Yakuza game series, began streaming on Amazon Prime Video in October 2024.

The franchise is also getting a stage play as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations.