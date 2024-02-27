The Pokémon Company Announces New Pokémon Legends Z-A Game for Switch in 2025

The Pokémon Company International announced during its Pokémon Presents stream on Tuesday, February 27 ( Pokémon Day) a new game titled Pokémon Legends Z-A that will launch worldwide for Nintendo Switch in 2025. The company unveiled a trailer:

The video reveals an urban development plan, "a vision of beautiful coexistence between people and Pokémon ," for Lumiose City. The city was located in the Kalos region in the Pokémon X/Y games for Nintendo 3DS. The colors in the "Z-A" portion of Pokémon Legends Z-A's logo match that of a legendary Pokémon from the series' sixth generation Zygarde. The trailer teases that similarly to how the previous Pokémon Legends: Arceus game featured the history of Pokémon Diamond/Pearl's Sinnoh region, Pokémon Legends Z-A can explore the past of Pokémon X/Y's Kalos region.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launched worldwide for Switch in January 2022. The game takes place in the Hisui region, the past version of the Sinnoh region from the Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games. Players join the Galaxy Expedition Team's Survey Corps in Jubilife Village to embark on survey outings and research Pokémon. Players can ride Pokémon and craft items, but are vulnerable to Pokémon attacks while out in the field. The game also features photography and trainer customization.

Pokémon X and Pokémon Y shipped for the Nintendo 3DS worldwide in October 2013. Unlike most mainline games in the series, Pokémon X/Y never got a third version or direct sequel.