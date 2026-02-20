Viz Media Licenses My Hero Academia, Dorohedoro Art Books, More

Viz Media announced on Friday that it has licensed 10 new novels, biographies, and artbooks for print in English, including three entries in publisher Iwasaki Shoten 's Horror Picture Book (Kaiden Ehon) series.

The titles are scheduled for release in fall 2026:

My Hero Academia : Ultra Artworks

Celebrate a decade of heroics with this PLUS ULTRA showcase of Kōhei Horikoshi 's dynamic art from My Hero Academia , featuring covers, illustrations from Shonen Jump , event artwork, and creator commentary.

Fall 2026

Horikoshi's manga series ended in 2024 after a decade-long serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump . The anime series followed suit last year after 170 episodes, although an animated special is scheduled to premiere in May.

Dorohedoro Illustrations: Mud and Sludge

The savage, strange world of Dorohedoro comes alive in this definitive art book filled with color manga pages, concept art, paintings, and behind-the-scenes sketches from creator Q-Hayashida.

Fall 2026

Dorohedoro ended in 2018 after multiple magazine changeovers, and Viz published the final volume in 2018. MAPPA 's anime adaptation will continue in the second season, scheduled for premiere on April 1.

Sakamoto Days : Assassin's Blues ( SAKAMOTO DAYS Koroshiya no Blues)

The hitmen take a break in this hilarious Sakamoto Days novel packed with school-day throwbacks and exclusive side stories. Featuring original illustrations by Yūto Suzuki and a full-color double-sided poster.

light novel(author),(illustrations, original work)Fall 2026

Yūto Suzuki launched the SAKAMOTO DAYS hitman comedy manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in November 2020. The manga has inspired an anime series with a sequel currently in production. Renka Misaki 's Sakamoto Days : Assassin's Blues is the second SAKAMOTO DAYS light novel, following Sakamoto Days : Killer's Method . Viz will release Killer Method on August 26, 2026.

The Studio Ghibli Chronicles

This inside look at the legendary animation studio offers new insights into the production of all Ghibli films to date, including the Academy Award winner The Boy and the Heron .

Fall 2026

Nobuo Uematsu : On the Record

The legendary Final Fantasy composer goes on the record in this intimate biography! Featuring a foreword by Hironobu Sakaguchi and written by James Mielke.

biography by James Mielke (author)
Fall 2026

Horror Picture Book: Looking at Me (Kocchi wo Miteru.)

Through full-color, full-page oil paintings, Junji Ito transports you to a child's world so haunting it just might make you scream.

Author: Soshichi Tonari, Illustrator: Junji Ito
Fall 2026

Looking at Me marks Eisner-winner Junji Ito 's first foray into picture books. Author Soshichi Tonari submitted the "Looking at Me" story to Iwasaki Shoten 's Kaiden Ehon Contest in 2018 and won. Ito was then brought on to adapt the winning story into a picture book.

The Horror Picture Book line of releases pairs horror and fantasy authors with manga creators and illustrators. The book series inspired television series on NHK in 2020 that has run for nine seasons.

Horror Picture Book: Is It There or Not (Iru no Inai no)

High above the rafters in Grandma's crumbling house is a world of darkness. Is something lurking there?

Author: Natsuhiko Kyogoku, Illustrator: Naoko Machida
Fall 2026

The 32-page picture book was originally released in Japan in 2012. It took third place in the MOE Picture Book Store Awards 2012.

Horror Picture Book: A Bad Book (Warui Hon)

“Nice to meet you. I am a bad book.” The most terrifyingly bad book in the world.

Author: Miyuki Miyabe, Illustrator: Hisanori Yoshida
Fall 2026

The 32-page picture book was originally released in Japan in 2011. It won the Japan Book Publishers Association Chairman's Award in the Children's Books/Picture Books category as part of the 46th Japan Book Design Awards.

Takumi: A Little Japanese Bakery

A Parisian bakery known for its Japanese-style cheesecakes? This culinary cultural tour de force includes 80 irresistible recipes that bakers the world over will want to test in their own kitchens.

Fall 2026

Kiki's Delivery Service : The Official Cookbook

Studio Ghibli

Filled with recipes inspired by Kiki's Delivery Service , fans can now make the iconic Herring and Pumpkin Potpie and more using this cookbook's step-by-step instructions!

bookLibraryFall 2026