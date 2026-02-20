will bring the film to SCREENX multi-projection screens for the first time

Crunchyroll announced on Friday Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai will return to theaters in North America on March 6. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will bring the film to SCREENX multi-projection screens in North America for the first time. Tickets are on sale now.

SCREENX is a 270-degree projection format available in approximately 370 theaters worldwide. Aniplex announced the film would open in the expanded format on January 29.

Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

, the first film in the trilogy is now the highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, as well as the highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide. The film had sold 89,177,796 tickets for 106,370,568,950 yen (about US$685 million) worldwide as of November 16. This feat makes it the first Japanese film to earn over 100 billion yen (about US$644 million) worldwide.

The latest entry in the Demon Slayer anime franchise won the Animation of the Year—Film award at The Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) event earlier this month. The multi-award-nominated film also won the honorary "Animation is Cinema" award at the 9th Annual Astra Film Awards. It was also nominated for Best Motion Picture - Animated category for the 83rd Golden Globes, and Best International Animated Film at The Saturn Awards.



