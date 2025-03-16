Sound! Euphonium Franchise Reveals 'Final Movie' Slated for 2026

The " Sound! Euphonium 10th Anniversary Event" on Sunday revealed Sound! Euphonium , The Final Movie , the franchise 's upcoming film slated for 2026. The film's trailer video and teaser visual also debuted at the event.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Ayano Takeda,TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners2024

The third season of the Sound! Euphonium anime premiered in April 2024. The anime had a total of 13 episodes.

The third anime season adapted Kumiko's third year in high school. Haruka Tomatsu voiced the new character Mayu Kuroe.

Original light novel author Ayano Takeda published the story of Kumiko's third year in high school in two novel volumes. The first volume shipped in April 2019 and the second volume shipped in June 2019.

The first 13-episode television anime series for the franchise premiered in April 2015. The anime inspired the Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu e Yōkoso "flashback" film in April 2016. The 13-episode Sound! Euphonium 2 sequel series premiered in October 2016. The sequel series inspired the Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Todoketai Melody compilation film in September 2017.

The Liz and the Blue Bird film centering on Mizore Yoroizuka and Nozomi Kasaki opened in Japan in April 2018. Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day opened in Japan in April 2019. The film follows Kumiko as a second-year student.

Tokubetsuhen Hibike! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest , Kyoto Animation 's theatrical anime of the "Ensemble Concert" arc, opened in Japan in August 2023 in 74 theaters. The film is the first new sequel anime in four years for the franchise .



Source: Press release