NieR:Automata Game Celebrates 10 Million Copies Shipped, Downloaded With Video Teasing 'To Be Continued'

Game celebrates 9th anniversary this month

Square Enix and Platinum Games revealed on Friday that their NieR:Automata action role-playing game has crossed 10 million in shipments and digital sales. Square Enix posted a video to celebrate the milestone, which highlights the various entries in the franchise (such as anime and stage plays), as well as concerts and collaboration events held.

The end of the below video states: " NieR:Automata to be continued..."

Image courtesy of fortyseven communications

The NieR:Automata game shipped for PlayStation 4 in Japan in February 2017, followed by North America and Europe in March 2017. Square Enix also released the game on PC via Steam in March 2017, and on Xbox One in June 2018.

NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a , the television anime of the game, premiered in January 2023. The second cours (quarter of year) premiered in July 2024. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Square Enix also revealed on Friday that NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... , a remastered edition of NieR Replicant , has crossed 2 million in shipments and digital sales. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... launched for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in April 2021 worldwide.

Source: Email correspondence