Moonlight Mile Manga Resumes Serialization With New Print Edition

Yasuo Ohtagaki announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Friday that he is resuming his Moonlight Mile manga , with individuals chapters available for purchase in e-book stores, on April 24. The company No9 (Number Nine) will re-release volume 24 digitally with a new full-color edition.

In addition, No9 will publish volume 24 in print this year. Ryūji Umeno (umegrafix) is again handling the coloring in this full-color edition. (Only the first 23 volumes had received a print edition until now.)

The series resumed serialization for a few chapters on pixiv beginning on December 25, 2021.

Ohtagaki put the manga on hiatus in 2011 to launch his Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga.

Ohtagaki launched Moonlight Mile in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in 2000, and Shogakukan published the manga's 24th compiled book volume in 2023. The manga inspired a 2007 television anime. ADV Films and later Funimation released the Moonlight Mile anime in North America. Funimation describes the story:

Daredevils Goro Saruwatari and Jack “Lostman” Woodbridge climbed every daunting peak on planet Earth, but they couldn't quench their desire to go even higher. Now, the adventurers vow to conquer space no matter what the cost. And when a precious source of energy is discovered on Mars, Goro and Lostman suddenly find their dreams within reach. They blast off for the far reaches of the galaxy seeking fame and fast women, but discover that hitching a ride on a rocket can get you burned. Undaunted, the astronauts throw caution to the wind and learn that the distance between a hero and his destiny is only a Moonlight Mile .

Ohtagaki launched the Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in March 2012. The manga inspired two original net anime series, each of which received a compilation film. Ohtagaki also draws a Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Gaiden spinoff manga.