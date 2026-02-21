Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Game Streams Trailer Revealing Release Date for Nightmare Geese DLC Character

DLC character Nightmare Geese, 'Round 3' of crossover with Street Fighter both launch on February 26

SNK revealed a new trailer on Thursday for its Fatal Fury City of the Wolves fighting game, introducing the new DLC character Nightmare Geese, who will launch on February 26. The company also revealed a trailer for "Round 3" of its crossover with Street Fighter , which launches on the same day.

Nightmare Geese English Trailer

Nightmare Geese Japanese Trailer

Street Fighter English Trailer

Street Fighter Japanese Trailer

The game's Season Pass 2 also includes Blue Mary (launching in March), Wolfgang Krauser (launching in April), and two unannounced characters (launching in May and June). Kim Jae Hoon, the first DLC character for Season Pass 2, launched on January 22.

PlayStation

The game launched in April 2025 for5,4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC viaand theStore.

The game's crossover with Street Fighter includes characters Ken and Chun-Li. Both characters are a part of the game's Season Pass 1. The game launched Andy Bogard as a playable character on June 24, added Ken as a playable character on August 3, introduced Joe Higashi as a playable character on October 11, debuted Chun-Li on November 5, and launched MR. BIG on December 9.

The game added real-life DJ Salvatore Ganacci, professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, and Hokutomaru. Other returning characters include Terry Bogard, Rock Howard, Tizoc, Hotaru Futaba, Marco Rodrigues, B. Jenet, Kevin Rian, Billy Kane, Mai Shiranui, Kim Dong Hwan, and Gato. The game also includes the new characters Preecha and Vox Reaper.

SNK announced the new game at the EVO fighting game tournament in 2022. It is the first new game in more than two decades since the last installment.

Fatal Fury (known as Garō Densetsu in Japan) is one of SNK 's most iconic fighting game franchises, and is the origin of some of the company's most recognizable characters, including Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, Mai Shiranui, Blue Mary, Geese Howard, and more. Fatal Fury: King of Fighters debuted in arcades in 1991, and the latest installment, Garou: Mark of the Wolves , debuted in 1999. SNK 's separate fighting game franchise The King of Fighters initially began as a crossover fighter for SNK 's Fatal Fury and Art of Fighting franchises, and their characters have been mainstays in the long-running series until today.

The series inspired the Fatal Fury: Legend of the Hungry Wolf OVA in 1992, Fatal Fury 2: The New Battle OVA in 1993, and Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture in 1994. All three feature Masami Ōbari 's character designs, with Ōbari also directing the third anime. Discotek Media has released all three anime.

