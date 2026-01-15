Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Game's Trailer Reveals Season Pass 2, 6 New Characters

New season begins on January 22 with Patch Ver 1.7.2

SNK announced on Thursday that its Fatal Fury City of the Wolves fighting game will begin its Season Pass 2 on January 22 with Patch Ver 1.7.2. The new Season Pass adds six characters over the next six months, starting with Mark of the Wolves' Kim Jae Hoon. Other characters include City of the Wolves' Nightmare Geese, Fatal Fury's Blue Mary, and Fatal Fury 2's Wolfgang Krauser. The company also teased two unannounced characters. SNK streamed a trailer:

The game launched in April 2025 for5,4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC viaand theStore.

The game's crossover with Street Fighter includes characters Ken and Chun-Li. Both characters are a part of the game's Season Pass 1. The game launched Andy Bogard as a playable character on June 24, added Ken as a playable character on August 3, and introduced Joe Higashi as a playable character on October 11, debuted Chun-Li on November 5, and launched MR. BIG on December 9.

The game added real-life DJ Salvatore Ganacci, professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, and Hokutomaru. Other returning characters include Terry Bogard, Rock Howard, Tizoc, Hotaru Futaba, Marco Rodrigues, B. Jenet, Kevin Rian, Billy Kane, Mai Shiranui, Kim Dong Hwan, and Gato. The game also includes the new characters Preecha and Vox Reaper.

SNK announced the new game at the EVO fighting game tournament in 2022. It is the first new game in more than two decades since the last installment.

Fatal Fury (known as Garō Densetsu in Japan) is one of SNK 's most iconic fighting game franchises, and is the origin of some of the company's most recognizable characters, including Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, Mai Shiranui, Blue Mary, Geese Howard, and more. Fatal Fury: King of Fighters debuted in arcades in 1991, and the latest installment, Garou: Mark of the Wolves , debuted in 1999. SNK 's separate fighting game franchise The King of Fighters initially began as a crossover fighter for SNK 's Fatal Fury and Art of Fighting franchises, and their characters have been mainstays in the long-running series until today.

The series inspired the Fatal Fury: Legend of the Hungry Wolf OVA in 1992, Fatal Fury 2: The New Battle OVA in 1993, and Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture in 1994. All three feature Masami Ōbari 's character designs, with Ōbari also directing the third anime. Discotek Media has released all three anime.

