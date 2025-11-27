Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Game Previews MR.BIG in New Trailer

DLC character debuts on December 9

SNK revealed a new trailer on Wednesday for its Fatal Fury City of the Wolves fighting game introducing the new DLC character MR. BIG, who will launch on December 9. Marc Graue voices the character in English and Yuki Arai voices the character in Japanese.

English Trailer

Japanese trailer

MR.BIG is part of the season pass 1, which includes a crossover with Street Fighter .

The game's crossover with Street Fighter includes characters Ken and Chun-Li. Both characters are a part of the game's season pass 1. Chun-Li launched on November 5. The game launched Andy Bogard as a playable character on June 24, launched Ken as a playable character on August 3, and launched Joe Higashi as a playable character on October 11.

The game launched on April 24 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The game added real-life DJ Salvatore Ganacci, professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, and Hokutomaru. Other returning characters include Terry Bogard, Rock Howard, Tizoc, Hotaru Futaba, Marco Rodrigues, B. Jenet, Kevin Rian, Billy Kane, Mai Shiranui, Kim Dong Hwan, and Gato. The game also includes the new characters Preecha and Vox Reaper.

SNK announced the new game at the EVO fighting game tournament in 2022. It is the first new game in more than two decades since the last installment.

Fatal Fury (known as Garō Densetsu in Japan) is one of SNK 's most iconic fighting game franchises, and is the origin of some of the company's most recognizable characters, including Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, Mai Shiranui, Blue Mary, Geese Howard, and more. Fatal Fury: King of Fighters debuted in arcades in 1991, and the latest installment, Garou: Mark of the Wolves , debuted in 1999. SNK 's separate fighting game franchise The King of Fighters initially began as a crossover fighter for SNK 's Fatal Fury and Art of Fighting franchises, and their characters have been mainstays in the long-running series until today.

The series inspired the Fatal Fury: Legend of the Hungry Wolf OVA in 1992, Fatal Fury 2: The New Battle OVA in 1993, and Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture in 1994. All three feature Masami Ōbari 's character designs, with Ōbari also directing the third anime. Discotek Media has released all three anime.