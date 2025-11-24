The Flowers of Evil Manga Gets Live-Action TV Series Next April

Fuku Suzuki, ano star in April 2026 series

TV Tokyo announced on Tuesday that Shūzō Oshimi 's The Flowers of Evil ( Aku no Hana ) manga will receive a live-action television series adaptation in April 2026.

Fuku Suzuki (right in photos above) stars alongside ano (left).

The series will air on TV Tokyo and other channels, and will stream exclusively on Disney+ .

Paul Young ( Pocket ni Bōken wo Tsumekonde , Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 , Ryо̄san-gata Riko ) will direct alongside Noboru Iguchi (live-action Flowers of Evil film, Tomie: Unlimited ). Keita Meguro ( Red Blue , Neko Kare: Shonen wo Kau ) and Shuho Takase ( Red Blue ) will write the scripts. TV Tokyo and C&I Entertainment are producing.

Vertical published the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

Bookworm Takao falls in love with Nanako, but he cannot express his feelings through words. Instead he secretively acts out in a heat of passion which creates a huge scandal in his school. There is one person who knows his true nature, and this girl will do anything to nurture what this Charles Baudelaire hides.

The manga previously inspired a 2013 television anime series, and a live-action film that opened in September 2019. Oshimi's Inside Mari manga spawned a live-action series in March 2017, and his Drifting Net Café manga also inspired a live-action series in 2009. His Sweet Poolside manga received a live-action film in 2014.