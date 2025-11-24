The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter Anime Reveals More Cast, January 6 Debut

Kadokawa revealed on Monday the main visual, additional cast members, and January 6 premiere for the television anime of storywriter Yatsuki Weakest and illustrator Kikka Ohashi 's The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter ( Isekai no Sata wa Shachiku Shidai ) boys-love light novel series.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2026 八月八・大橋キッカ／KADOKAWA／「異世界の沙汰は社畜次第」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Win Morisaki as Ciro

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Orjef

Shiori Izawa as Selio

The anime will premiere on January 6 on AT-X at 11:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EST). It will then air on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto at 24:30 JST (effectively, January 7 at 12:30 a.m. JST).

The anime will have an advance screening of the first three episodes on December 11 in Tokyo.

Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs under the title Isekai Office Worker: The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian Subcontinent. Crunchyroll will also screen the anime's premiere at this year's Anime Frontier event on December 14.

The anime stars:

Shinji Ishihara is directing the anime at Studio DEEN , with Yoshiko Nakamura in charge of series composition. The pair have worked together before in such BL anime as Sasaki and Miyano , Super Lovers , and Tadaima, Okaeri . Akira Yamada is the assistant director. Maki Fujii , who worked with Ishihara and Nakamura on Sasaki and Miyano as character designer, is once again the character designer for this anime. Megumi Ōhashi is composing the music, and Nippon Columbia is producing the music.

kobore performs the opening theme song "Magic," and Morisaki also performs the ending theme song "Back to Back."

Yen Press is releasing both the light novel series and the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Seiichiro's always pulled his own weight, all day every day, for almost thirty years. Even when he gets stuck in a fantasy world because of some strange Saint-Summoning Ritual, he keeps on keeping on. It isn't until he meets the Aresh, the Captain of the Knights, that realizes he may possibly want more out of life than his job. Can Seiichiro melt the heart of the infamous Ice Nobleman—or is he destined to be married to his work…forever?!

Yatsuki launched the light novel series in February 2019. The third volume shipped in September 2021.

The manga launched on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker (now KadoComi) website in March 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh volume on October 31. The manga and novels have a combined 1.4 million in circulation.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.