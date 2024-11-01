The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter BL Novels, Manga Get Anime

Series centers on office worker who gets stuck in fantasy world

revealed on Friday in the sixth volume of on's manga adaptation of storywriterand illustrator'slight novel series that the franchise is getting an anime adaptation.

Yen Press is releasing both the light novel series and the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Seiichiro's always pulled his own weight, all day every day, for almost thirty years. Even when he gets stuck in a fantasy world because of some strange Saint-Summoning Ritual, he keeps on keeping on. It isn't until he meets the Aresh, the Captain of the Knights, that realizes he may possibly want more out of life than his job. Can Seiichiro melt the heart of the infamous Ice Nobleman—or is he destined to be married to his work…forever?!

Yatsuki launched the light novel series in February 2019. The third volume shipped in September 2021.

The manga launched on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker (now KadoComi) website in March 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth volume on Friday.

The manga and novels have a combined 1.4 million in circulation.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.