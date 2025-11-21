'Now That We Draw' Manga Gets TV Anime

A website opened on Friday to announce a television anime of Kyū Takahata and Yūji Kaba 's Now That We Draw ( Kakunaru Ue wa ) manga. Ayumu Murase and Sayumi Suzushiro will star as Yūki Uehara and Niina Miyamoto, respectively.

©畑弓・蒲夕二／白泉社／「描くなるうえは」製作委員会

Shunsuke Ishikawa ( BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI- ) is directing the anime at ROLL2 , and Deko Akao is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hiromi Nakagawa is designing the characters, and Infinite is producing,

Kaba drew an illustration to celebrate the anime news:

©畑弓・蒲夕二／白泉社／「描くなるうえは」製作委員会

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Dweeby high schooler Uehara Yuuki has created the perfect romantic comedy heroine—she's bashful, airheaded, and completely chaste. When an editor at Uehara's dream publisher coldly dismisses his manga story as trite and lacking realism, it sends Uehara into a spiral of despair that pushes him into the path of his bubbly, gorgeous classmate, Miyamoto Niina—an aspiring manga artist herself! Having gotten similar feedback on her own manga, Miyamoto proposes she and Uehara engage in a fake relationship, since neither of them have any romantic experience. But Miyamoto is far from the perfect heroine Uehara's concocted, and he certainly isn't the cocky hero from her story either. Can their wacky relationship turn their manga dreams into reality, or will it lead to even more comic disasters?

The manga launched in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in 2023, and Hakusensha published the fifth volume in April.