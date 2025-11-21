'Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You' 2nd Season Reveals January 8 Debut, New Visual

The official website for the television anime of Haruka Mitsui 's Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You ( Dōse, Koishite Shimaunda or KoiShima ) manga revealed on Friday that the anime's second season will debut on January 8. The website also revealed a new key visual.

The series will debut on TBS on January 8 at 25:28 (effectively January 9 at 1:28 a.m.), and on BS11 on January 11 at 11:30 p.m.

Crunchyroll will stream the season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia as it airs in Japan.

Mayuko Kazama joins the cast for the second season as Kuroda, who was a classmate of Shin's when he was at university and who has had feelings for Shin since then.

First season director Junichi Yamamoto is returning to direct the second season at Typhoon Graphics . Yū Murai is also returning to oversee the series scripts.

Girl idol group ME:I will perform the opening theme song "L to R" (L and R) and the band berry meet will perform the ending theme song "Hatsukoi" (First Love).

The anime's first season premiered on TBS on January 9. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The company is also streaming an English dub .

Junichi Yamamoto ( More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ; Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen) directed the first season, and Typhoon Graphics produced the anime. Yū Murai ( Haigakura ) and Nagisa Nario supervised and wrote the series scripts, Io Shiiba designed the characters, and Katsuzō Hirata ( Angel Beats! character design) and Suzuna Okuyama ( A Certain Magical Index II key animator) were the sub-character designers. Keiji Inai (all five seasons of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) composed the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Mizuha's seventeenth birthday is the pits. Her parents totally forgot, and the senpai she likes isn't interested in her. But when her longtime childhood friend asks her out, Mizuha has to sort out what this change could mean…and all in the middle of a global pandemic!

Mitsui began serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in October 2020, and Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume in Japan on August 12. The manga has more than 1.25 million copies in circulation, including digital copies. Kodansha USA Publishing will release the ninth volume physically in English on December 30.

The manga received a stage play adaptation that ran in Tokyo and Osaka in February.